Saturday Sports Multiple: A United win the headline in a 7/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Manchester United to beat Leicester City at 11/10

It's fair to say that United lost their way before the international break, with disappointing performances against Everton and Aston Villa, but time away from the grind of the Premier League should have helped them to refresh.

No Raphael Varane is a concern, but they will have Marcus Rashford available to boost their already-formidable front line, who could enjoy themselves against opponents who have struggled to get going this season.

Leicester go into this game in 13th place, having earned only two points from their last four top flight outings, and here they are up against genuine title contenders with a good away record. Back the visitors to grind out another three points here.

Bet 2: Back Snowfall to win the Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at 8/11

The flat season is drawing to its close, but Saturday offers a celebration of the flat code on Ascot's Champion's Day, featuring a host of high-class contests.

Double Oaks winner Snowfall finished sixth in the Arc last time out but that was a strong effort and she remains the best horse in the race on form. Her main rivals here appear to be Albaflora and Invite, but Snowfall beat the former comfortably in the Yorkshire Oaks, while the latter has not shown the level of form needed here.

Aidan O'Brien has won two of the last four renewals of this race and Snowfall has an excellent chance of becoming the third, adding her name to those of Hydrangea and Magical on the Ballydoyle roll of honour.

Bet 3: Back Aston Villa to beat Wolves at 5/4

Aston Villa are not yet consistent enough to build on their current position of tenth in the Premier League, but their wins over Everton and Manchester United indicated their ability to match anyone in the division and I'm backing them to win this one.

Wolves have also made a solid start and given that this is a local derby, we can expect it to be a tight tussle between two well-match sides.

Still, Wolves have managed to find the net only five times this season, and while they are creating chances, their inability to convert is a problem. There is no such problem for Villa, who have scored ten thus far, and that extra potency in front of goal should be enough to give them the edge over their local rivals.

