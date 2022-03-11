Saturday Sports Multiple: A Manchester United win the headline in a 35/1 weekend wager

Manchester United received a reminder of how far they are off the pace at the top of the Premier League last weekend, but they can get back on track this week when they take on an inconsistent Tottenham side.

Spurs are just two points behind United in the Premier League table so this is a must win game for Ralf Rangnick's team, and there may be some trepidation on the part of United fans, given that their opponents have just beaten Everton and Leeds, scoring nine goals across those two games without reply.

But it is worth remembering that Spurs have also lost to Burnley and Middlesbrough in their last four games, and while United are still significantly inferior to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, they have achieved a degree of consistency under their interim manager, so I'm backing them to scrape a win here.

There are some strong races on Saturday's Navan card, including this small field Grade Two event for speedy chasers.

Notebook won the Fortria Chase on his seasonal debut back in November but has disappointed twice since then and has questions to answer, while Sizing Pottsie put in a career best last time out when second to Melon, although is not certain to follow up.

In what looks like a competitive affair, Master McShee could be the answer. He hasn't been out of the first three in any of his chasing contests so far and has shown his ability at Grade One novice level, so with more improvement to come, he looks a promising contender here.

There will be many desperate relegation battles before the season is out, but this could turn out to be one of the most important as 18th placed Burnley take on 15th placed Brentford, who are six points ahead of the Clarets, having played two games more.

Brentford earned a vital win against Norwich last time, but prior to that their form had been abysmal and their battle-hardened opponents have also shown improvement over the last month or so, taking seven points from three games at the end of February.

Sean Dyche's side were well beaten by Chelsea in their latest outing, but they are a resilient group and significantly, have been very effective on the road in recent weeks, going unbeaten in three. This is likely to be a tense and scrappy game, but I think Burnley can edge it.

