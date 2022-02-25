Saturday Sports Multiple: A Leeds win the headling in a 37/1 weekend wager

Both sides go into this game in desperate need of a win but I'm backing Leeds to come out on top at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were thrashed 6-0 at Liverpool last time, and now have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, but this weekend's opponents are not in the same class and it's fair to say that although their overall results have been poor, Leeds have looked more convincing in front of their own crowd.

Tottenham's latest defeat was even more of a disaster than Leeds' loss at Anfield. Spurs went down 1-0 to relegation-threatened Burnley, a result that left Antonio Conte publicly speculating about his own future at the club. If even the manager is thinking about giving up, then all is clearly not well in the Tottenham camp and with a raucous home crowd spurring them on, I think Leeds can take full advantage.

Kempton is the focus for National Hunt racing fans on Saturday, with a card that features several top-class races including the latest renewal of the Pendil Novices' Chase, a Grade Two event over two and a half miles.

Millers Bank is a chaser of some potential but a record of two falls in three races over fences tempers enthusiasm for the eight-year-old while the mare Fantastic Lady faces a big rise in class that will be tough to overcome even with her weight allowance.

Pic D'Orhy impressed when winning at Ascot just before Christmas but was beaten a long way in the Scilly Isles Chase last time, so Minella Drama looks the best bet here. He was an impressive winner of a Grade 2 at Haydock in January, recording a career best and with more improvement to come, can claim this prize.

Both Brighton and Aston Villa have struggled to find the net in recent games and Saturday's encounter does not promise much in the way of thrills and spills.

Brighton are the Premier League draw specialists, with 12 on the board already, and have only scored three in their last six games at the Falmer Stadium. In fact, only bottom-three sides Burnley and Norwich have managed fewer goals at home.

The Seagulls' struggles at home are matched by their opponents' away woes. Villa have failed to score in half of their last eight away games, while only Everton, Norwich and Newcastle have scored fewer goals on the road. A draw would not be a disaster for either side and that looks like the safest bet here.

