Saturday Sports Multiple: A draw in Porto the headline in a 60/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Manchester City to draw with Chelsea at 23/10

For the third time in its history, Europe's showcase event is a clash between two English teams, and the market suggests Manchester City are the strong favourites.

City finished an impressive 19 points clear of their London rivals in the Premier League, but they couldn't assert that degree of superiority in their two meetings with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, both of which ended in one-goal Chelsea victories.

The history of same-nation finals also points to a much tighter outcome than the odds suggest. Four of the last six have gone to extra time, and even Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Tottenham two years ago wasn't settled until three minutes from time. This is likely to be a cagey affair, with the favourites under intense pressure to finally get their hands on the trophy and extra time looks a solid bet.

Bet 2: Back Cabaletta to win the Pinnacle Stakes at 13/8

The pick of Saturday's racing action takes place at Haydock, which features three Pattern contests, including this Group 3 event for fillies.

La Lune, from the Henry Candy stable, recorded a personal best last time out in winning a Listed contest at Nottingham but this longer trip in soft ground may not be to her liking so preference is for Roger Varian's Cabaletta.

She made a solid reappearance at York earlier this month, over a shorter trip than ideal, and this step up in distance will suit her better. Her debut win as a two-year-old was on heavy going so underfoot conditions won't be a problem and she is good enough to see off her rivals here.

Bet 3: Back River Nymph to win the John Of Gaunt Stakes at 6/1

Saturday's Haydock card also features this open looking Group Three for which the progressive River Nymph could be the answer.

The four-year-old improved throughout 2020 and after disappointing in the Lincoln, recorded a new career best in landing the Victoria Cup at Ascot last time.

This is a step up in class, but he will be ideally suited by both the galloping track and the soft ground and unlike some of his main market rivals, he is fit and in form. Trainer Clive Cox also has an excellent record at this course, and River Nymph can add to that run of success.

Total Odds for this multiple: 60/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



