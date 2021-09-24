Saturday Sports Multiple: A Chelsea win the headline in a 16/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Chelsea to beat Manchester City at 7/4

Chelsea's impressive start to the season has seen their odds cut steadily to the point where they are now the favourites to win the Premier League, and they can take a step towards that title by beating the reigning champions.

Pep Guardiola's side have been inconsistent in the opening weeks of the season, but their draw with Southampton last time out was particularly concerning. City struggled to cope with the visitors' pressing and their build up play was well below par.

Equally relevant here is Chelsea's strong record against these opponents. Under Thomas Tuchel, last season the Blues beat City in the league, in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, and most famously, in the Champions League final. Chelsea are a stronger team this season and I fancy them to extend their dominance against their rivals.

Bet 2: Back Sacred Bridge to win the Cheveley Park Stakes at 7/4

The Cheveley Park Stakes is one of the key two-year-old races of the season and this year's renewal is full of classy contenders.

Sandrine has already got two Group level wins under her belt, along with a solid second in the Lowther Stakes last time out, while her conqueror in that race, Zain Claudette, is bidding to make it four wins in a row.

This race is set up to be a fascinating battle, but Sacred Bridge could be a notch above her rivals. The Bated Breath filly is unbeaten in four outings and has improved enormously for each run, culminating in an eye-catching victory in the Tower Stakes at the end of last month. With further progression likely, she looks the best bet here.

Bet 3: Back Watford to beat Newcastle at 5/4

With just two points on the board after five games, there is a familiar air of crisis at St James' Park and Steve Bruce's future as manager could depend on his ability to generate a dramatic reversal in their current form.

Unfortunately for Bruce, that seems unlikely. The Magpies have looked poor so far this season and were arguably fortunate to earn a point in their last game against Leeds, given the ease with which Leeds opened up their defence.

Watford are not finding things easy either, but they have a good team spirit and plenty of fight, as well as a number of veterans in key positions. That could ultimately prove decisive in their efforts to secure Premier League survival and I can see them getting the better of the visitors at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Total Odds for this multiple: 16/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



