Saturday Sports Multiple: A Brighton win the headline in a 16/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Brighton to beat Burnley at 4/6

Brighton are yet to win at home in 2022 but they can end that run on Saturday when they take on the worst travellers in the Premier League in Burnley.

The Clarets are the only team in the top flight without an away win to their name and have gathered only five points away from Turf Moor. They are still a tight defensive unit, in fact, they've conceded only two goals in their last four games, but only Norwich have scored fewer goals this campaign.

On paper Graham Potter's side are equally stodgy, having already racked up an impressive tally of draws, but they offer much more offensively than their opponents and played well against Manchester United in the week despite losing 2-0. This game may not be the most entertaining of the season but I'm backing Brighton to edge it.

Bet 2: Back Thomas Darby to win the Rendlesham Hurdle at 15/8

Last year's winner Third Wind is one of six classy-looking hurdlers lining up for the Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday.

Molly Olly's Wishes will obviously benefit from her mares' allowance and won well at Ascot last time, and Emitom could come into contention if recapturing some of his old hurdles form, but Thomas Darby looks the one to beat here.

Olly Murphy's nine-year-old finished fourth in the Long Walk but the form of that race puts him some distance ahead of these rivals and I'm backing him to take this prize ahead of a tilt at the Festival Stayers' Hurdle next month.

Bet 3: Back Southampton to draw with Everton at 5/2

Everton's convincing 3-0 win over Leeds was a welcome confidence booster and they will aim to build on that success when they take on Southampton on Saturday.

Frank Lampard's side have more than enough talent to get out of relegation trouble, and are starting to show the kind of resilience and desire that will be essential in the weeks ahead.

The Saints won't be easy opponents. A return of five points from three games against Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United is an impressive tally and they are now up to tenth in the table. Still, their inability to turn draws into victories at home has been their weakness this season, and I think Everton can earn a point here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 16/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.