Saturday Sports Multiple: A Brighton draw the headline in an 18/1 weekend wager.

Bet 1: Back Brighton to draw with Leeds at 12/5

Brighton have been exceeding expectations once again this season, but their challenge has stalled in recent games and a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa last time made it seven games without a win for Graham Potter's team.

Meanwhile Leeds, who have been struggling with a string of injuries this season, have only won twice in the Premier League so far and are in danger of getting sucked into a relegation battle, although they surely have enough talent in the squad to survive.

There were also promising signs last weekend when Marcello Bielsa's depleted side fought well against Tottenham, matching their opponents for long periods and leading at half time, only to lose by a single goal. If they can show that level of application and commitment here, a point is well within their grasp.

Bet 2: Back Mr Incredible to win the John Francome Novices' Chase at 13/8

There's plenty of top quality National Hunt racing to enjoy on Saturday and one of the most intriguing races on the Newbury card is this high class steeplechase for staying novice chasers.

Ahoy Senor fell late on his fences debut but if he can translate his hurdles form to the bigger obstacles, he could be hard to beat here, while Flash Collognes has to be respected on his chase debut and Ashtown Lad won his debut with ease.

But in what looks like being a tight race, I prefer the chances of Mr Incredible. The five-year-old was hugely impressive in winning a Beginners' event at Naas, is likely to improve for this step up in trip and is representing the all-conquering Henry De Bromhead stable. He can win this prize en route to bigger things.

Bet 3: Back Wolves to beat Norwich at 6/5

Norwich fans welcomed a new manager to Carrow Road last week and were rewarded with a vital victory over Southampton that keeps their survival hopes alive.

Yet Dean Smith and his team know that this is a long term project and that there is a lot of work to be done if they are to stay in the Premier League. It's also worth noting that their side was not particularly impressive in scrapping to that three points, being dominated on both possession and shots on goal by the Saints.

Saturday's opponents represent a significantly tougher test. Wolves have been flying under the radar a little this season but they've been consistently good and their victory over West Ham last time was impressive. There may be more confidence about Carrow Road this week but Wolves are the stronger side and should win here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 18/1.




