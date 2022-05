Liverpool will have to bounce back from their Premier League disappointment as they aim for their third Champions League victory and their seventh in the tournament.

We can expect the usual 100% high octane play from Jurgen Klopp's men, and they are probably deserved favourites on paper, but the market probably underestimates the strength of this Real Madrid side.

Carlo Ancelotti has created a team that is packed with experience and character, and they have shown remarkable resilience in reaching this stage of the tournament. This should be an entertaining final, but I think it will take extra time at least to separate these two football giants.

The pick of Saturday's Haydock card is this Group 3 event over seven furlongs in which last year's winner Kinross is highly fancied.

Ralph Beckett's five-year-old is best in at the weight here, but he faces stiff competition, not least from Happy Power, who recently broke a long losing run to win a Listed contest, and who now looks back to his best.

But in an open-looking renewal, I'm siding with Sunray Major. The least exposed of the main contenders here, he didn't feature in the Lockinge, but this looks a more realistic challenge and we haven't yet seen the best of him.

Both of these teams were closely matched in the League Two season, winning 22 games apiece and even scoring the same number of goals, but they've had very different routes to the Play-Off Final.

Mansfield never looked in trouble against Northampton in their semi-final, while Port Vale had to fight back from 2-0 down in the first leg of their tie against Swindon, ultimately prevailing in a bad-tempered game.

Both teams are attack-minded and that should make for an entertaining Wembley spectacle, but with little to choose between them, extra time looks likely.

Total Odds for this ACCA: 40/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.