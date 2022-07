The 2022 J-League is around the halfway stage and last year's league runners-up Yokohama F Marinos are setting an impressive pace at the top.

They've won their last five league games, conceding only one goal in the process, and after a disappointing defeat in the Emperor's Cup, they returned to form by thrashing Kashiwa Reysol 4-0 last weekend, maintaining their three-point lead and further boosting their already impressive goal difference.

By contrast, Shimizu S Pulse are at the wrong end of the table and deep in a relegation battle. A 1-1 draw against Cerezo Osaka on Sunday was promising, but Shimizu haven't yet shown the kind of form needed to compete with the league leaders. The visitors look like a solid bet here.

The Eclipse is one of the highlights of the flat racing season and although the field is often small, it always includes some of the best middle-distance horses around.

Last year's third Mishriff is the top-rated in the field, but he flopped badly in the Saudi Cup and has not been seen since. Vadeni is an obvious danger, after his eyecatching victory in the Prix du Jockey Club, but I'm siding with Bay Bridge here.

Sir Michael Stoute has trained the winner of this race six times, and Bay Bridge has been brought along in a characteristically patient fashion. He was beaten at Ascot, but this course is much more to his liking, as he showed in his extremely impressive performance in the Brigadier Gerard, and he looks the one to be on here.

They may have Andres Iniesta as captain, but Vissel Kobe are six points adrift at the bottom of J League, and with four points from their last six league games, improvement does not seem imminent.

Kobe fans can point to a 4-0 victory at home against these opponents in the middle of May, but since then Sagan Tosu have improved significantly. They are particularly impressive at home, having won their last four and haven't lost since April.

Both sides have a tendency to leak goals, but Sagan Tosu have also shown the ability to score a hatful, firing in eight across their last two games, so they have more than enough firepower to overcome their struggling visitors here.

