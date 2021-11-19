To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Treble: Magpies to get off the mark in this 27/1 shot

Newcastle United manager - Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe needs to get Newcastle winning sooner rather than later

Saturday's Premier League Treble is a massive 27/1, as Paul Robinson has picked out a home win and two draws. Here are his selections:

Back Brentford to Win, Chelsea to Win to Nil, and Over 2.5 Goals in Crystal Palace v Wolves @ 28.027/1

Palace to continue their unbeaten run

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Burnley v Crystal Palace @ 9/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Crystal Palace continued their fine run of form by beating Wolves 2-0 prior to the international break, and Patrick Vieira's men are now six unbeaten.

They face a tricky trip to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon though, with the Clarets having put a disappointing start behind them.

Sean Dyche's side recorded their first victory of the campaign in a 3-1 victory over Brentford, and they followed that up with a superb 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Eagles have won just one of five on their travels this season, and as the hosts are back in form, I think that the draw looks like a decent bet here.

Brentford to keep on helping the needy

Bet 2: Back Newcastle @ 13/8 - KO 15:00 GMT

Eddie Howe steps into the dugout as Newcastle manager for the first time on Saturday, and with a couple of weeks to work on the players in training, I make them a good bet to beat Brentford.

The Bees have now lost their last four league matches, and the last two of which were against Burnley and Norwich - giving both clubs their first victories of the campaign.

The Magpies are the only other club not to have won this term, and after earning a point at Brighton last time, I can definitely see them following Burnley and Norwich's lead at St James'.

Hammers to settle for a point

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Wolves v West Ham @ 9/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Hammers are flying high in third place in the Premier League, and while Wolves were beaten at Selhurst Park last time, I think that David Moyes' team will have to settle for a point at Molineux.

Bruno Lage has made a big impact in his short time at Wolves, as not only does he have Wolves back in the top eight, he has them playing a much better brand of football.

They have won their last two in front of their own fans, and although the visitors have taken 13 points from a possible 15 on the road, this is probably their toughest assignment to date.

Premier League Treble 2021/22 P/L

Wagered: 10pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -10pts

Recommended bets

