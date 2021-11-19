Premier League Treble: Magpies to get off the mark in this 27/1 shot

Palace to continue their unbeaten run

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Burnley v Crystal Palace @ 9/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Crystal Palace continued their fine run of form by beating Wolves 2-0 prior to the international break, and Patrick Vieira's men are now six unbeaten.

They face a tricky trip to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon though, with the Clarets having put a disappointing start behind them.

Sean Dyche's side recorded their first victory of the campaign in a 3-1 victory over Brentford, and they followed that up with a superb 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Eagles have won just one of five on their travels this season, and as the hosts are back in form, I think that the draw looks like a decent bet here.

Brentford to keep on helping the needy

Bet 2: Back Newcastle @ 13/8 - KO 15:00 GMT

Eddie Howe steps into the dugout as Newcastle manager for the first time on Saturday, and with a couple of weeks to work on the players in training, I make them a good bet to beat Brentford.

The Bees have now lost their last four league matches, and the last two of which were against Burnley and Norwich - giving both clubs their first victories of the campaign.

The Magpies are the only other club not to have won this term, and after earning a point at Brighton last time, I can definitely see them following Burnley and Norwich's lead at St James'.

Hammers to settle for a point

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Wolves v West Ham @ 9/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Hammers are flying high in third place in the Premier League, and while Wolves were beaten at Selhurst Park last time, I think that David Moyes' team will have to settle for a point at Molineux.

Bruno Lage has made a big impact in his short time at Wolves, as not only does he have Wolves back in the top eight, he has them playing a much better brand of football.

They have won their last two in front of their own fans, and although the visitors have taken 13 points from a possible 15 on the road, this is probably their toughest assignment to date.

