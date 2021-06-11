Saturday Football Tips: Eriksen and Denmark's defence star in Bet Builder

Denmark v Finland

Saturday 12 June, 17:00 BST kick-off

Live on BBC1

Denmark start their Euro 2020 campaign against Finland and the hosts could provide us with a few upsets as the tournament progresses.

They'll have home advantage in front of fans in Copenhagen and given Finland's toils on the road against the better sides that spells danger.

It's just one defeat in 12 for the Danes with nine clean sheets and they also came through Euro 2020 qualification unbeaten - and it's their defensive toughness that could provide really issues for bigger teams as we head through into the knockouts.

And I fancy Denmark to make the knockouts with relative comfort, albeit the group with Russia and Belgium will be no pushover.

It's imperative that they make a good start against Finland and as 1.47 40/85 favourites they should be able to get off to a winning start, but with not too many goals expected here.

So what elements shall we take from the stats to form our Bet Builder on this game?

Well, a Denmark win is a short price but fully expected, and that's happily coupled with 'no' in the both teams to score market to effectively create our own Denmark win to nil wager that rolls in at around 1.865/6.

That's not good enough for us though, and we can now dip into the player markets and there's really only one man you want on your side here and that's Christian Eriksen.

He's Denmark's star man by miles and fired them to qualification with five goals in seven, but it's his shooting that we're banking on here.

He'll be on all the set pieces but even from open play the team will be looking to get him into position to let fly, which he needs no second invitation to looking at his stats.

He had 17 shots and seven on target in six Nations League games, with 23 shots and 10 on target in Euro 2020 qualifying - averaging an impressive three-and-a-quarter shots per 90 minutes and one-and-a-half shots on target.

The beauty here is that we can combine the two on Bet Builder and for what are modest totals for Eriksen of two shots and one on target, we can boost our overall odds to around 2.77/4 for that four-timer.

