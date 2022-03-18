Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Premier League, FA Cup and more

Aston Villa v Arsenal: Structured duo could cancel each other out

Saturday 19 March, 12:30

In Saturday's only Premier League game, in-form Aston Villa host fourth placed Arsenal.

Dave Tindall says: "Villa haven't been great at home under Gerrard and overall this season their Villa Park form shows five wins, three draws and five defeats. However, Arsenal are equally inconsistent away: six wins, one draw and five defeats.

"Perhaps the bigger concern is how the Gunners reacted the last time they lost at home to one of the Premier League's star clubs. Arsenal played extremely well when Manchester City visited on New Year's Day but ended up losing the game 2-1. Rather than be boosted by the performance, they seemed affected by the result and it proved the start of a five-match winless run.

"One thing Arsenal did prove against Liverpool is that Arteta has them very well organised. And with Gerrard running a tight ship too, this could be a case of caution and structure on both sides leading to a lack of goals."

Middlesbrough v Chelsea: Back motivated hosts to push Blues all the way

Saturday 19 March, 17:15

There's also only one FA Cup game on Saturday, with giant-killing Middlesbrough taking on Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Jack Critchley says: "The Boro faithful haven't had an awful lot to cheer over the last five years. Wilder's arrival has sparked an upturn in results at the Riverside Stadium and the atmosphere around the ground should help to give the players a lift on Saturday evening.

"Chelsea's squad may be packed with quality but Boro's defence has conceded just 0.89 goals per game at this ground so far this season, and they haven't dropped a single point here since November 23rd.

"The hosts are understandably priced up as the outsiders for this tie, but they will fancy their chances of defying the odds once again."

Derby v Coventry: Keep resolute Rams onside

Saturday 19 March, 12:30

Derby are fighting for survival and will be looking for three points against mid-table Coventry in the Championship's early kick off.

Mark O'Haire says: "Derby 2.8815/8 would be sat just 15 points above the bottom-three if their 21-point penalty hadn't been imposed (W11-D12-L15).

"Wayne Rooney's outfit have only thrice suffered consecutive home league losses and boast a gutsy W9-D6-L3 return at Pride Park - two defeats arriving against top-six teams. County also own the fourth-best home defence."

Oxford v Ipswich: Tractor Boys are improving

Saturday 19 March, 15:00

In League One there's an intriguing match between two sides battling for a play-off spot, when fourth placed Oxford host an Ipswich side in eighth.

Alan Dudman says: "It's a slight problem for the Tractor Boys that they cannot put sides away, but they don't give away many at the other end too.

"Five of the last seven meetings between the pair have ended in a draw, with Ipswich's only win during that time coming in February 1999."

Crawley v Swindon: Hosts can take advantage of Yems woes

Saturday 19 Match, 15:00

Down in League Two, Swindon could move up to second in the table with a win at Crawley.

Ian Lamont says: "Swindon seem to have got their house in order at home and are in danger of matching their excellent away form - which is the joint best in the division for points and the best for wins.

"The hosts have three straight defeats after a tumultuous and well worked out victory over league leaders Forest Green. Opta point out that a once proud home record has disintegrated. The hosts have won just twice in 13 home games (four draws)."

Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid: Simeone's side have found consistency

The Draw Saturday 19 March, 20:00

Atletico Madrid are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and are fourth in La Liga, as they prepare to visit Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night.

Dan Fitch says: "In midweek they won 1-0 at Old Trafford to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Manchester United. They are now unbeaten in six games (W5 D1), winning 2-1 at Cadiz last weekend in La Liga.

"Vallecano picked up an eye-catching point with a draw against Sevilla last weekend, but they are without a win in nine La Liga games (D2 L7). That run started with a 2-0 defeat to Atletico in the reverse fixture."

Napoli v Udinese: Visitors under pressure

Saturday 19 March, 14:00

Title-chasing Napoli need a win against struggling Udinese in this game from Serie A.

Chloe Beresford says: "With his team sitting second and just three points behind Milan, Luciano Spalletti will hope to see Napoli keep their good form going with a win over Udinese on Saturday afternoon.

"The Partenopei have lost just one of their last 10 games, while the visitors here have managed just one win in their last 12 away matches."