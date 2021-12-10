NTT20 Saturday ACCA: A big odds treble from Leagues 1 and 2

Forest Green to pass Latic test

Forest Green have the highest points-per-game record in the EFL - relative to their division, they are the most dominant side of the 72.

They have an effective, repeatable style that seems to suit all occasions. Press them high and they'll play through yet and Stevens will exploit space in behind. Sit deep and they'll stay patient, create opportunities for wing-backs Cadden and Wilson to cross, with Jamille Matt in the middle waiting for finish.

They're also even stronger away from home than they are at the New Lawn, with 7W 3D 0L in their ten road trips so far.

Oldham have lost five League Two games in their last 6 - the solitary victory was a win against Port Vale that even their own fans had to admit was smash and grab. Their fans are staging a boycott of the game in protest at their ownership - it's fair to say that the football won't be the main event here, and in those conditions we expect Forest Green to notch another three points.

Ravaged Sutton To Struggle At Bradford

Sutton were already missing several players for their trip to Newport County. Captain Craig Eastmond's red card in South Wales, plus an injury to Kenny Davis, sends them to Yorkshire with even barer bones.

Even those who are fit to play will be exhausted - Sutton spent an hour defending Newport attacks with ten men, conceding three goals in the 2nd half including an injury time penalty to lose 3-2.

The mental toll of that away day, added to the long list of absentees, makes a trip from South London to Yorkshire even less appetising.

Derek Adams' Bantams are winless in six, with five of those games ending in a draw. They are by no means firing on all cylinders, but they are a strong enough side to dominate proceedings if Sutton are up against it physically, and then it's just a matter of taking their chances...

Wednesday: Draw Tuesday, Win Saturday?

Dave Artell is trusting those that have Crewe Alex in their DNA - eight of 10 outfielders came through the academy in their 2-0 win vs Lincoln in midweek. It's premature to consider Alex 'back in business', with both goals coming from the penalty spot, and they welcome a Sheffield Wednesday side ready to put together a run.

Frustrated by draws this season (with seven in their last 10 games), Wednesday's performance levels have certainly risen in the last few weeks. The midfield in particular has begun to control games in a more impressive manner, and the improved form of Kamberi up front has helped lessen the goalscoring burden on Lee Gregory.

Even with defensive absentees causing Darren Moore a headache, expect Wednesday to exert their dominance over a Crewe side that boasts talent but lacks experience and perhaps a little know-how.