Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets for the footy around Europe

Leicester v Arsenal: Back Foxes to fire in the goals

Leicester v Arsenal

Saturday, 12:30

Live on BT Sports

Another superb day of football around Europe commences with a crucial clash at the King Power Stadium as two in-form teams go head-to-head. Paul Higham is expecting an entertaining game and quite a few goals, especially for the Foxes.

Paul says: "Leicester haven't kept a Premier League clean sheet since the first game of the season and have just two in total from 14 games in all competitions this season.

"Both teams have scored in 10 of those 14 games and goals have been flying in from all angles in Leciester's games recently - with 25 in their last five outings and 18 in their last four home games alone.

"That's why both teams to score is just 1.715/7 and over 2.5 goals 1.8810/11 even though Arsenal's away games have been real snoozefests in comparison. They sat back and offered little at Brighton and Burnley but they'll be drawn into a goal-scoring battle so will have no choice but to go for it.

"In the goals markets Leicester to score twice or more at 2.466/4 looks the pick of the bunch given they've managed that in their last four home games."

La Liga Correct Score Tips: Score and goals bets for every game

Elche v Real Madrid

Saturday, 13:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

It's an early kick-off for Real Madrid on Saturday as they look to get back to the top of La Liga, while manager-less Barcelona are also in action later in the day. Tom Victor has previews of every top flight game in Spain this weekend.

Tom says: "Real Madrid have more away points than any other team in La Liga, while their 1.75 xGF on the road is the competition's best average.

"Elche were one of the teams to keep them from winning on the road last season, but their unbeaten home start this term flatters Fran Escribá's side, who have continued to underwhelm in front of goal in real and expected terms and may not be able to rely on being awarded a penalty against Madrid this time around."

Bundesliga Tips: Kohfeldt to have teething trouble

Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg

Saturday 30 October, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

All eyes may be on the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Berlin to see how Bayern Munich react to their amazing 5-0 cup defeat in midweek but our Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard is all about finding winners, and that includes a punt in the Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg fixtures.

Kevin says: "Bayer were smashed 5-1 by Bayern, blew a 2-0 lead in the Rhineland derby at Köln (the game ended 2-2) and in midweek they suffered a humiliating home defeat against lower-league Karlsruhe in the DFB Cup. This squad needs to prove it has the mental strength to cope with setbacks.

"Bayer do have the quality to bounce back, and despite the loss of Patrik Schick to injury, Lucas Alario is a good deputy, and both Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby can supply the ammunition. Bayer have scored at least twice in nine of their 14 competitive games this term, and they can find the net at least twice here against a Wolfsburg side that has leaked 12 goals in nine league matches."

You'll do well to remember the last time that the top three in the Premier League table - Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City - all didn't feature in a live TV game, and all had 3pm Saturday kick-offs.

Well that's the case this Saturday so click below for:

Saturday Championship Tips: Entertaining 90 minutes expected at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Blackpool

Saturday, 15:00

The Championship continues at apace on Saturday afternoon and Jack Critchley is expected goals at Bramall Lane as he previews every second tier fixture on the afternoon.

Jack says: "Sheffield United are still one of the most inconsistent and unpredictable sides in the Championship. Slavisa Jokanovic is still getting to grips with his squad and although there has been a significant improvement since early Septemeber, they are still finding new ways to frustrate fans.

"Across the last five matches, only four teams have conceded more goals than the leaky Blades and they've kept just a single clean sheet in their last nine matches. At the other end of the field, the South Yorkshire club have plenty of firepower and they've managed to find the net in each of their last six matches at this venue."

Tottenham v Manchester United: Has Ole's tipping point been reached?

Tottenham v Manchester United

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Manchester United visit Spurs in the game of the day in the Premier League as they attempt to put last Sunday's horror show at home to Liverpool behind them, but Steve Rawlings fancies they're in for another rough ride.

Steve says: "This is a massive match for both managers and a tough game to predict. United have a decent record against Spurs and Tottenham have lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than they have versus any other side in the competition (36) but they're the value in the outright market at odds in excess of 2/1.

"United have lost three of their last four Premier League games, they've conceded 10 Premier League goals in October (more than any other club), and I think Ole's tipping point has been reached.

"We have to go all the way back to August to find United's last clean sheet and I wouldn't put anyone off backing Harry Kane at odds-against to find the net but Spurs are up against a team that's so low in confidence that I'm more than happy to just keep things simple and back the hosts at 3.185/40."