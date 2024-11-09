Football Accumulator Tips: Back 6/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca across Europe on Saturday

Wolves fancied to bag first win of the season

Championship leaders can get back to winning ways

Bundesliga and La Liga sides can complete 6/1 7.00 Acca

Claim your completely FREE Acca or Bet Builder here

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Brighton v Man City Superboost

Ering Haaland is not only the Premier League's top goalscorer this season, he's also top of the charts when it comes to shots. The Manchester City striker has registered an incredible 27 shots on target in 10 Premier League games this term, at an average of almost three per game.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Haaland's price to have at least one shot on target against Brighton from 1/61.17 to 1/12.00! To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to have 1+ Shot on Target v Brighton SBK 1/1

Listen to Football...Only Bettor for Saturday tips

Leg #1 - Werder Bremen to beat Holstein Keil @ 8/15 1.53

Werder Bremen are winless after four home matches in the Bundesliga this season, though they faced big-hitting trio Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen in three of those assignments at the Weserstadion, and an easier-looking test against Holstein Kiel could allow them to break their duck.

The newly-promoted visitors carved out their first win of the campaign at Heidenheim's expense last weekend. However, Holstein Kiel created less in expected goals (1.10 to 1.20) and racked up fewer attempts than their opponents (11 - 17) in that narrow triumph, and they are unlikely to be as fortunate in Bremen.

Only bottom club Bochum (eight) have lost more Bundesliga fixtures than Holstein Kiel (six) so far, while The Storks also rank second last in the division for goals conceded (23) and last outright for shots conceded per 90 minutes (17.67). Expect Kiel's loose defending to be their undoing again here.

Leg #2 - Wolves to beat Southampton @ 4/5 1.80

Southampton ended their lengthy wait for a first Premier League win of the season with a slender triumph over Everton last weekend, though Wolves could take their turn to snap their own winless start to the campaign at the Saints' expense on Saturday.

The Saints scored a late effort to wrangle three points out of their clash with the Toffees, however, they were outperformed by Everton in terms of xG (1.60-0.70) and shots (16-9) at St Mary's Stadium and scarcely deserved the victory they claimed.

Wanderers meanwhile, seem to be turning a corner and they were much-improved in recent back-to-back draws with Brighton (2-2) and Crystal Palace (2-2). Wolves have now scored two or more goals in three of their last four Premier League assignments and they can make their extra bite in the final third count against Southampton.

Wolves (14) have scored twice as many goals as the Saints (seven) in the Premier League this season, while Wanderers forwards Jorge Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha have plundered more goals between them (eight) than the entire Southampton squad combined so far. Look for the host's extra class in attack to make the difference in this one.

Leg #3 - Sunderland to beat Coventry @ 1/1 2.00

Coventry parted ways with Mark Robins in midweek following the Sky Blues' 2-1 loss to Derby County, ending a seven-year association between the club and the Championship's longest-serving coach.

Managerless and rudderless, Coventry look vulnerable ahead of their trip to the north-east to take on automatic promotion challengers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, and the Black Cats are tipped to win at an attractive price on Saturday.

Sunderland return to home soil following successive 0-0 draws at QPR and Preston, and having pocketed 16 of the 18 points on offer on their own patch in the Championship, Regis Le Bris's outfit are easily backed again.

Coventry have already lost half of their 14 league fixtures this season, in fact, no team in the Championship has been beaten more often so far and City could struggle to lay a glove on a Sunderland side seeking a sixth clean sheet in seven home assignments.

Leg #4 - Villarreal to beat Alaves @ 8/15 1.53

Villarreal have claims to finish as the best of the rest behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga this season and the Yellow Submarine have what it takes to plot a route to victory over Alaves at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Saturday.

Marcelino's Villarreal have lost only twice in 11 matches in Spain's top flight since August, though beyond those expected losses to Barca and Real, they've been admirably consistent, winning six and drawing three of their remaining nine games.

In contrast, Alaves have lost five of their last six La Liga matches, conceding three times in three of those five defeats, while Los Babazorros also came unstuck in each of their last four league fixtures on the road.

In addition, Alaves have also suffered heavy losses (5-2, 3-1, 4-1) in three of their last four visits to the Estadio de la Cerámica, so oppose the minnows again on their latest trip to Castellón on Saturday.

Recommended Bet Back Andy Robson's Saturday four-fold SBK 6/1

For the very best expert football predictions, head over to my website, Andy's Bet Club. With the new season underway, I've got plenty of football betting tips for you to get stuck into, including a weekly Championship acca. There are also plenty of tools to help your punting on site, including my excellent bet builder stats, which provide the most important player statistics.