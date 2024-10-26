Football Accumulator Tips: Back 5/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca on Saturday

RB Leipzig can return to winning ways

Impressive Villa can win again

Burnley and Atalanta fancied in 5/1 6.00 Acca

Leg #1 - RB Leipzig to beat Frieburg @ 8/13 1.61

Freiburg's early-season progress could hit a bump when they travel north east to face bogey team RB Leipzig on Saturday. Freiburg are flying high in third spot in the Bundesliga table ahead of their trip to play the second-placed Roten Bullen, however, Leipzig have been an unassailable hurdle for the Breisgau-Brasilianer over the last five years.

RB Leipzig completed a cosy league double over their opponents last season, running up an aggregate score of 7-2 in the process, while Freiburg have lost six and drawn two of their last eight visits to the Red Bull Arena since 2017.

Indeed, we have to wind the clock back to 2019 to find Freiburg's last taste of success in this fixture (2-1) and a sixth straight defeat for the visitors at the hands of Leipzig could be the outcome to back here.

Leipzig were uncharacteristically meek against Liverpool (0-1) in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, however, their domestic record shows five wins and two draws from seven matches and they are taken to bounce back from their midweek misstep on Saturday.

Leg #2 - Aston Villa to beat Bournemouth @ 8/11 1.73

Aston Villa have been building a serious head of steam since losing to Arsenal in late August and the in-form Villains recorded their eighth win in ten assignments in all competitions with their 2-0 midweek Champions League triumph over Italian outfit Bologna.

Unai Emery's powerful side have pocketed 14 of the last 18 points available in the Premier League while only early leaders Liverpool have outperformed the Midlanders for expected goals against (xGA), highlighting the robustness of the Villa backline.

Bournemouth, who posted a famous victory over ten-man Arsenal last weekend, are no pushovers, however, they have lost three of their last four away games in league and cup to nil and they could bow to Villa's superior firepower here. The Cherries shipped three goals on each of their last two visits to Villa Park (3-1, 3-0) and the story could be similar on Saturday.

Leg #3 - Burnley to beat QPR @ 4/7 1.57

Yo-yo club Burnley are in the automatic promotion running again and the Clarets can extend their eight-match unbeaten run in the Championship with a comfortable win against struggling QPR at Turf Moor.

Scott Parker's well-drilled Burnley side have conceded just one goal in their last five Championship fixtures combined and a QPR attack that has failed to register in two away games on the spin could struggle to land a blow in Lancashire.

With manager Martí Cifuentes starting to field questions about his future, Rangers have lost four and drawn one of their last five league tests, while only bottom club Portsmouth (23) have conceded more goals since August than the Hoops (24).

Each of Burnley's last three victories in the division were secured against teams from the Championship's bottom seven, so back the Clarets to be just as ruthless in this one.

Leg #4 - Atalanta to beat Verona @ 1/3 1.33

Unfancied Verona won two of their first three Serie A fixtures of the new season, however, they have been on a steep downward slant since and their dismal 3-0 reverse at home to Monza last time out was their fourth defeat in five games in the division.

Head Coach Paulo Zanetti has been struggling to plug the gaps in his team's leaky defence and each of Verona's last three losses in the league was accompanied by three goals for their opponents.

Keeper Lorenzo Montipò is proving far too easy to beat at present and Verona are in poor shape ahead of their trip to Bergamo to face current Serie A's top scorers, Atalanta, on Saturday.

La Dea wasted 2.40 in xGF when drawing a blank against Celtic in the Champions League in midweek, though they won their last Serie A home fixture 5-1 against Genoa and could clobber another relegation candidate this weekend.

