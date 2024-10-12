Football Accumulator Tips: Back 5/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca on Saturday

Barrow impressive in front of their own fans

League Two sides Gillingham and Wimbledon also fancied to win

Leg #1 - Barrow to beat Morecambe @ 1/2 1.50

Barrow, based on their strong home form and defensive solidity, should beat Morecambe this weekend. With an impressive home record of W4-D1-L0, Barrow have conceded just two goals in five home matches, and only one side has allowed fewer shots in the box or on target at home.

Excluding their game against Swindon which ended in a 1-1 draw, Barrow's defence has been especially formidable, conceding an average of just 0.29 xGA and only 2.0 shots on target per 90 minutes.

Barrow's offensive consistency is also noteworthy. They rank 6th for home xPts and lead the league in home goals ratio. In their last four games, they rank 8th for non-penalty xG ratio and xPts, showing an effective balance between attack and defence.

In contrast, Morecambe are struggling, with W0-D1-L4 on the road this season, scoring only three goals and conceding seven. They have managed over 1.0 xG in just one of their five away games, with limited offensive threat, averaging only 2.2 shots on target per game.

Morecambe's overall form is poor, winning just two of their last 21 League Two matches and conceding 43 goals in that span. While their recent improvement in scoring might offer some hope, Barrow's home strength and Morecambe's weak away form make a Barrow victory likely.

Leg #2 - Gillingham to beat Accrington @ 8/13 1.61

Gillingham are in a strong position to secure a victory over Accrington this weekend. At home, Gillingham have been solid, with a record of W4-D0-L1, their only loss coming against Grimsby, where the visitors scored with their only shot on target.

They have conceded just two goals at home all season, highlighting their defensive resilience. Overall, they have kept six clean sheets in 10 games, and while their xG ratio (1.02 xG vs. 0.94 xGA) ranks them 15th at home, they sit 1st for goals ratio, indicating their ability to grind out wins.

Gillingham manager Mark Bonnar has shaped the team into one that is difficult to beat, conceding fewer goals than nearly every team across the Premier League and EFL. Despite their metrics suggesting they're a mid-table side, their ability to capitalise on chances and maintain a tight defence has propelled them into a higher position.

On the other hand, Accrington have struggled significantly on the road, with a record of W0-D0-L4 this season, conceding 11 goals, an average of 2.75 per game. They have won just once this season, against bottom-placed Morecambe, and have conceded two or more goals in six of their nine matches.

Their recent away form is poor, losing their last seven away games by a combined score of 21-6. Given these factors, I am happy to back Gillingham to win.

Leg #3 - Wimbledon to beat Carlisle @ 8/13 1.61

Wimbledon are well-placed to secure a win against Carlisle on Saturday. Wimbledon have performed excellently at home, boasting a record of W3-D0-L0, scoring eight and conceding just two.

In their last four games, they rank 4th for xG ratio and 6th for xPts, with a non-penalty xG of 1.00 and 0.53 xGA. They have been strong offensively, with only Walsall recording more shots in the box over the last four matches.

At home, Wimbledon sit 2nd for non-penalty xG ratio (1.70 xG vs. 0.60 xGA). My ranking has them as the home team in League Two so far this season whilst they also sit top for shots on target ratio. Across all competitions, they have only lost three times this season, and all defeats were away, including one against Premier League Newcastle in the EFL Cup.

In contrast, Carlisle have struggled, with a poor record of W4-D2-L14 in their last 20 league games. This season, they have managed just two wins (W2-D1-L7) and have found it difficult on the road (W1-D1-L3), scoring only four goals.

Their away xPts and non-penalty xG ratio rank 18th and 14th, respectively, while they sit 19th for shots on target conceded away from home.

Leg #4 - Croatia to beat Scotland @ 1/2 1.50

Croatia should be too strong for Scotland in their upcoming Nations League A fixture. Despite a transitional period for the Croatian team, they remain a strong force, particularly at home, where they boast a solid W7-D7-L2 record in recent matches.

Croatia's 1-0 win over Poland in the current Nations League campaign, backed by a dominant xG of 2.78 versus Poland's 0.75, highlights their ability to create chances and control games at home. Although they lost 2-1 to Portugal, Croatia still won the xG battle, showing resilience even against tougher opposition.

Scotland, on the other hand, have struggled both in the Euros and the Nations League. Their form has been poor, with two losses in this Nations League campaign--against Portugal and Poland--where they conceded crucial late goals.

Scotland's defensive vulnerabilities are clear, and while they have shown flashes of attacking prowess, their xG against Portugal was just 0.47, highlighting their struggles to create meaningful opportunities.

Given Croatia's stronger xG performance, home advantage, and Scotland's recent defensive issues, it is hard to see Steve Clarke's side securing a win. Although Scotland have talented midfielders in Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour, Croatia's experienced core, including Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, combined with their better form, suggests Croatia will emerge victorious in this encounter.

