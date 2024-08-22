Football Accumulator Tips: Back 5/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca on Saturday

Terriers can maintain 100% start

League One favs Brum can win on the road again

Doncaster and Chesterfield also fancied in 5/1 6.00 acca

Free Acca/Bet Builder offer returns this week!

Leg #1 - Huddersfield to beat Shrewsbury @ 2/5 1.40

Huddersfield Town have six points from their opening two league games with victories over Stevenage and fellow promotion hopefuls Peterborough, along with a 3-0 routine win over Morecambe in the EFL Cup.

In the league, they have won their two games by a combined shot count of 32 v 15, while defensively they look strong, with just four sides conceding fewer shots and only three teams allowing less shots on target. Midfielder Ben Wiles has continued his good form in pre-season and now has two goals with one assist.

Shrewsbury have lost both their opening games, going down 1-0 to Stevenage and then 4-1 at home to Peterborough, two sides that Huddersfield have already beaten this season.

The Shrews have the highest expected goals against (xGA) with 6.05 and only two sides have conceded more shots, and no team has allowed the opposition to have more shots on target. Whilst it's a little early in the season to be looking at the league table, I do have them bottom on expected points (xPts).

It's hard to envisage a result that isn't a home win. The Terriers will almost certainly finish in the top six, while any set of results which keep the Shrews out of the relegation zone will be seen as a huge success.

Leg #2 - Doncaster to beat Morecambe @ 4/9 1.44

It was a bit of a shock to see Doncaster go down 3-1 at Newport last weekend. However, looking at the underlying data we can see that Newport were fortunate. The visitors won the shot count 21 v 12 and had more shots on target, eight to five.

They return to the Eco-Power Stadium where they have won nine games on the spin covering both last season and this term. Over these games they have won by an aggregate of 22 vs 5, keeping clean sheets in five.

Derek Adams, the manager of Morecambe brought in 15 players in the summer and as yet they haven't gelled. The Shrimps have lost both their league games and the EFL Cup fixture, failing to score in all three. Across the two league encounters they have managed just nine shots and two shots on target whilst conceding 16 shots and eight efforts on target.

Unfortunately, they have one of the worst records for conceding possession in the league, so not only do they struggle to create chances, when they do get the ball, they turn it over to the opposition regularly. It could be a long day for the Shrimps and Derek Adams on Saturday.

Leg #3 - Birmingham to beat Leyton Orient @ 9/10

Orient have had a tough start to this campaign with back-to-back games against promotion challengers Bolton and Charlton and now they have Birmingham to welcome to Brisbane Road.

It was always going to take a little time for the Blues players to adapt to the number of signings and new manager and after the opening day draw with Reading, they were better against Wycombe, winning the xG battle 1.51 vs 0.37 having 12 shots with six on target. At the back the Blues look strong as no side has conceded fewer shots or has a lower xGA after two games.

Orient lost 1-0 to Charlton last time out, but the result probably flattered them with Charlton generating an xG of 2.15 against 0.47. They haven't tasted victory this season with two defeats in the league and its no surprise that I have them 19th on xPTS after two games.

The O's have conceded the fifth fewest shots in the league but with one of the highest xG per shot, meaning that the shots they do concede have a greater chance of conceding. Over the last 13 games spanning this season and last, Orient have a record of W3-D2-L8 scoring just 11 goals.

The hosts have scored twice this season from 19 shots, eight of which have come from outside the box and in total generating just 1.7 xG. I struggle to see how they are going to trouble the visitors given the Blues defensive numbers this season, whilst keeping Alfie May and Co at bay.

Leg #4 - Chesterfield to beat Salford @ 8/15 1.53

Ante Post favourites Chesterfield are undefeated from their opening two games as they have drawn with Swindon and then thrashed Crewe 5-0. Paul Cook's side were worthy winners of the National League last season wrapping up the league by 12 points despite only winning two of their last eight games as they strolled over the finish line.

Their home record under Cook is W20-D7-L1 having scored a total of 73 goals, an average of 2.70 per game.

This term they were unfortunate not to be sitting on maximum points. The 1-1 draw with Swindon saw them win the xG battle 1.65 vs 0.22 with Swindon scoring with their only shot on target of the game.

Salford are the annual underperformers of League Two and have started this season poorly with a 2-0 defeat in the opening game of the season, followed up with a 0-0 draw at Bradford. Salford have also played in both the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy have lost both games 2-0, that's four competitive games this season and not a single goal scored.

Salford's two league games have seen them produce 0.21 and 0.23 xG with no side having had fewer shots at goal in League Two this season.

Recommended Bet Back Andy Robson's Saturday four-fold SBK 5/1

For the very best expert football predictions, head over to my website, Andy's Bet Club. With the new season underway, I've got plenty of football betting tips for you to get stuck into, including a weekly Championship acca. There are also plenty of tools to help your punting on site, including my excellent bet builder stats, which provide the most important player statistics.