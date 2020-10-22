Same Game Multi Tips: Best Goalscorer bets for Premier League GW6

Rashford to round off excellent week

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Saturday, 17:30

Goalscorer: Marcus Rashford to score anytime @ 9/5

Manchester United showcased signs that they were getting back to their best against Newcastle last weekend, but really cemented that thought against PSG in midweek. I thought they were excellent, looking much sharper than in their previous outings. Marcus Rashford scored in both matches, and looked back to his best especially in Paris. He has averaged 0.3 xG/avg match so far this season, which isn't great or bad, but it is lower than his 19/20 average (0.67) due to the poor start of his team - and him not taking penalties. He looks overpriced to cap off an excellent week with another goal, being 9/5 to score anytime.

Same Game Multi: Manchester United or Draw, Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS @ 2.79

Although it is only two matches and two performances, Manchester United have looked much more like themselves since the international break. The strange and shortened off-season meant no pre-season, so teams have had to play their way to match fitness, which I think United now have. I like United to avoid defeat in a high-scoring game, as I am not sold on either team defensively just yet. Both of these sides' strengths are in attack, so we should be in for a decent encounter.

Keep riding to DCL train

Southampton vs Everton

Sunday, 14:00

Goalscorer: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score anytime @ 13/10

Yes, it is an obvious pick, but at the prices, DCL to score again is too good turn down. He is one of the hottest strikers in Europe at the moment, and took his sole big chance against Liverpool last weekend for his seventh of the season. Everton are creating plenty on a regular basis, and Calvert-Lewin is averaging 1.0 xG/avg match as a result. At 13/10, he screams value to me.

Same Game Multi: Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS and Calvert-Lewin to score @ 9/43.25

I'm throwing in DCL to score in the same game multi too because I can see this being high-scoring, and if it is, surely the league's leading marksman who is getting plenty of chances will get on the scoresheet. Both of these sides are good in attack, and both have shown vulnerabilities defensively. Saints and Everton have combined for three clean-sheets in 10 matches, so BTTS and Overs looks good.

Son to shine again

Burnley vs Tottenham

Monday, 20:00

Goalscorer: Heung-Min Son to score anytime @ 13/10

Again, similar to the Calvert-Lewin selection, I see no reason to change tac from last week, in which Son obliged after one minute. The South Korean is the joint top scorer in the league thanks to some clinical finishing (7 goals, 2.83 xG), but he is getting on the end of chances regularly (0.68 xG/avg match), mainly fed by Harry Kane. The England forward is odds-on to score in this game, but at odds-against, Son is the value play in my mind.

Same Game Multi: Tottenham or Draw and Over 2.5 Goals @ 21/202.04

Burnley are having issues at the start of this season, but could get a result here given the way Spurs have defended of late, conceding late equalisers against Newcastle and West Ham. Jose Mourinho's side are averaging 2.49 xGF per game, so are clicking in attack, and I don't see them losing here. Goals should flow so long as Spurs play in the same manner they have of late.