Same Game Multi Tips: Best Goalscorer and Bookings bets for Premier League GW14

No respite for struggling Arsenal

Everton vs Arsenal

Saturday, 17:30

Goalscorer: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score anytime @ 13/10

The most prolific team from an underlying number stand point in this match-up is Everton, and the player who gets on the end of most chances regularly is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He is averaging 0.75 xG/avg match, and can score from various types of play. His aerial ability makes him a nuisance from corners, while his speed mean he is also a menace on the counter-attack. I can see him adding to his tally of 11 goals this term.

Carded: David Luiz to be booked @ 11/4

Arsenal have been one of the worst teams this season for discipline, receiving 18 yellows and three reds through their 13 league games. Granit Xhaka saw red against Burnley, and Gabriel was dismissed against Southampton, meaning a spot is open at centre back, likely to be filled by David Luiz. He has always been a clumsy player who can get wrong side of his man, and his odds stood out to me as an interesting bet here.

Same Game Multi: Everton or Draw, Under 3.5 goals and 30+ booking points @ 4.16

Arsenal are struggling, with their underlying numbers reflecting their position in the bottom half. Everton have improved since Carlo Ancelotti's defensive switch, and I like them to avoid defeat here, though goals are rarely prevalent when the Gunners take to the field. This could be a feisty game between two of the worst teams when it comes to discipline this season, so over 30+ booking points is a bet I like that bumps the price up considerably.

Son to star again for Spurs

Tottenham vs Leicester

Sunday, 14:15

Goalscorer: Son Heung-Min to score anytime @ 6/4

This is more a price play than anything. Son has scored 11 times so far this season, and has continually proved that he is one of the most clinical finishers in the division. He should get a few opportunities against a leaky and make-shift Leicester backline. His price looks too big to hit the net.

Carded: Christian Fuchs to be booked @ 10/3

Leicester have seen 24 yellow cards so far this season, and Christian Fuchs has received four of those during his nine appearances. He operated as a left-back in midweek, but has been playing as a left-sided centre back of a three, either way, I think his flank will be where Spurs look to exploit Leicester. His price looks big.

Same Game Multi: Under 3.5 goals, Son Heung-Min and James Maddison 1+ shot on target @ 4.45

I see this game as being a low-scoring, war of attrition, as both teams look to counter-attack. Son Heung-Min is averaging 1.17 shots on target per avg match, and given Spurs propensities to sit deep in games, I can see James Maddison also registering a shot on target, most likely from distance.

Thriller at Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Leeds

Sunday, 16:30

Goalscorer: Marcus Rashford to score anytime @ 13/10

Marcus Rashford looked super sharp against Sheffield United in midweek, netting twice after exploiting space left in behind the Blades' backline. Having watched Leeds play 13 games this season, I think we can all agree that they leave plenty of space defensively with their gung-ho style, and I like Rashford's chances of adding to his Premier League tally here.

Carded: Paul Pogba to be booked @ 16/5

Paul Pogba picked up his first booking of the season against Sheffield United in midweek, but the reasoning for me putting him up to be carded against Leeds isn't because of his disciplinary record. The way in which Leeds play is like a swarm of bees, and we all know that Pogba likes to hold onto the ball, so I can envisage the Frenchman having his pocket picked, potentially near his own area, and committing a cynical foul to stop an attack. He could have a rough afternoon against Bielsa's side.

Same Game Multi: BTTS, Over 2.5 goals, Marcus Rashford and Patrick Bamford 1+ shot on target @ 3.01

We could be in for a bit of a cracker at Old Trafford, mainly thanks to Leeds, who attack with such verve, but leave themselves wide open at the back. Both teams to score is likely here given Man Utd's defensive issues, and over 2.5 goals should follow. Rashford is averaging 1.21 shots on target per avg match, with Patrick Bamford averaging 1.89, so throwing both to get a shot on target into the mix bumps the price nicely.