Same Game Multi Tips: Best bets for Premier League GW25

Richarlison to help lead Everton to a result

Liverpool v Everton

Saturday, 17:30

Same Game Multi: Everton or draw and Richarlison 1+ shots on target at 4.59

Anfield is no longer the fortress it used to be, Jurgen Klopp's side are now without a win in five and this could well be Everton's best chance of waiting that 22-year wait for victory.

The Toffees may have lost their last two but their away form is superb. They are unbeaten in their last seven on the road, five of which were wins and that includes trips to Leicester and Manchester United.

Richarlison has three goals in his last three appearances and he will be confident of causing problems for this makeshift Liverpool defence while Everton, with seven goals in their last three away games, should be able to capitalise.

Foden and Sterling to shine in another City win

Arsenal v Manchester City

Sunday, 14:30

Same Game Multi: Manchester City to win, Under 3.5 Goals and both Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden 1+ shots on target at 4.92

Manchester City are cooking. Pep's side have won 17 straight in all competitions, and 12 straight in the league, with their Premier League process in that run simply staggering (2.2 xGF, 0.5 xGA pg)

They are incredibly stubborn defensively, and seven of their 12 successive league wins have seen under 3.5 goals, and against an Arsenal team who tighten up defensively against the bigger teams, that seems likely again here.

Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden are both in incredible form. Sterling is averaging 1.0 shot on target per 95 minutes, while Foden is averaging 1.1, and throwing then both in to the same game multi boosts the price nicely.