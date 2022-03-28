Republic of Ireland v Lithuania Tips: Back Kenny's men for another win

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania

Tuesday March 29, 19:45

Live On Sky Sports

Good vibes around Ireland

Alan Browne's late header at the Aviva Stadium earned the Republic of Ireland a deserved draw with Belgium on Saturday.

While an under-strength version of the world's top ranked team had 61% possession, Stephen Kenny's side had more shots and chances and, according to the expected goals, should have won the game.

In that context, it's understandable that Ireland are trading short to defeat Lithuania in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

We must be cautious given that this was the type of fixture which caused problems for Kenny last year. Home struggles against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan came three days after going toe to toe with better sides.

Hence, the importance of getting the balance right in terms of changes to his team. Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said Saturday's encounter had more life than your average friendly, so fatigue may be an element in the turnaround.

Lithuania were in action 24 hours earlier and their win in San Marino shouldn't have taken too much out of them.

However, with healthy ticket sales, and a real air of positivity around Kenny's side, it would be a surprise if they took a step back here.

Put them under pressure

Kenny will be hoping that the last friendly at this venue is relevant in the context of this encounter.

Qatar came to town in October and were ruthlessly swatted aside, although Ireland did appear to have a somewhat casual approach to proceedings.

Ireland scored twice in the first 15 minutes and repeated that return after half-time in a 4-0 win.

The most impressive aspect of the performance was the extent to which they pressed high up the park and didn't let Qatar out easily.

Their best spells against Belgium came with a similar approach. For all that Kenny is correctly regarded as a manager who wants his side to pass the ball well and be easier on the eye, he is also demanding a higher tempo approach. The injection of the energy of Derby's Jason Knight and Rotherham's Chiedozie Ogbene has been really helpful in this regard.

Kenny continues to find a role for James McClean, who is inching closer to the 100 cap mark, because he doesn't have an off switch. McClean should make his 90th Irish appearance in this fixture, although it's not guaranteed he starts.

Lithuania are an opponent that Ireland should be capable of bullying from the outset. Their away record is uninspiring. Yes, they did win in San Marino, but they lost every other away game on their travels in 2021 and that includes friendlies in Kosovo (4-0) and Latvia (3-1).

They aren't a team that will park the bus. In their six away reverses in 2021, they were behind at the break in five of them. And this helps to feed into the confidence that the way to go here is to back the hosts in the Half Time/Full Time market at anything in or around 1.910/11.

Expect Ireland to go for the jugular from the outset with a strong selection.

Scoring opportunities

The alternative play here is to go for Over 2.5 goals at 1.9110/11 as this has an equally strong chance of landing. You would have collected on this bet in six out of Lithuania's last eight games. Ireland have turned it on against lesser lights in the last two windows, defeating Azerbaijan and Luxembourg away 3-0 and registering that 4-0 victory over Qatar.

It helps that Kenny has in-form options in the forward department with a point to prove.

Callum Robinson is his first choice striker, and it's possible he may relocate to function off the left here as Kenny may not feel he needs Knight - who can defend from the front - in this fixture.

This may open the door for Wigan's Will Keane to come in for a first Irish start. He's more of a traditional number nine and the prospect of his inclusion with Robinson and Ogbene either side could offer a good balance. Spurs' Troy Parrott is another contender for inclusion. He is back enjoying his loan spell at MK Dons after overcoming a choppy patch.

Either way, there are enough motivated options there to present a consistent threat across the 90 minutes and the desire to take risks does open the possibility of being caught out on the counter. Ireland won't be seeking to squeeze the life out of the match if they are ahead and that's why it's easy to envisage a higher scoring affair.