To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

RB Salzburg v Sevilla: Savvy Spaniards to sneak through

Lucas Ocampos
Lucas Ocampos can strike for Sevilla at Salzburg

Paul Higham says Sevilla can get the victory they need at RB Salzburg to get through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

"Salzburg have lost three of their last fou rhome games against Spanish sides, and seven of Sevilla's last eight wins have come with a clean sheet."

Sevilla to win to nil @ 4.67/2

RB Salzburg v Sevilla
Wednesday 8 December 20:00 kick-off
Live on BT Sport Extra

Stuttering Salzburg just need a draw

With just three points separating all four teams in a thrilling Group G there's everything to play for in this most open of Champions League groups and one for the calculators on Wednesday night.

Put simply, it's win and in for all four teams here, although with the more advanced permutations Lille and Salzburg just need a draw while Wolfsburg and Sevilla really do need all three points to progress.

And for RB Salzburg although they're at home and have that safety net of being able to draw it's a tightrope they will have to walk between defence and attack - plus the feeling they should already have qualification in the bag.

All their seven points came from their first three games before defeats to Wolfsburg and Lille now leaves them with work to do against the dangerous Spaniards.

Salzburg are also in poor form with just two wins in seven in all competitions so confidence won't be at their highest for what could be a nervy night.

Sevilla have to go for broke

Sevilla kicked off the Champions League with three straight draws, and only got their first win in the group last time out against Wolfsburg that kept them in the running for the last 16.

They're an experienced European side these days having made it out of the group stages of either the Champions League or Europa League for the last five consecutive seasons.

Sevilla are also a fine away side, having gone eight straight away games in the Champions League without defeat, but they've drawn more of those (five) than they've won (three) so they'll need more of an attacking gameplan with a win the only option in this game.

Defence is the best form of attack for Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui though, and with five clean sheets in their last eight in all likelihood they'll look to keep it tight and pinch a goal or two on the break.

Sevilla favourites to sink Salzburg

Salzburg have an almost 100 percent record at home in all competitions this season, winning 11 and drawing one of their 12 contests at the Red Bull Arena including two games in the Champions League.

The hosts were favourites for all of those games though, but it's Sevilla who are fancied to win this one at 2.56/4 while the Austrians are 3.185/40 to earn another home win and the draw, which is all Salzburg need, priced at 3.55/2.

Salzburg have lost three of their last four home games against Spanish opposition, with the extra guile and know-how from La Liga sides just proving too cunning for the Austrian side.

There are usually plenty of goals in Salzburg home games and they scored two against French champions Lille and three against Wolfsburg, but this is a step up in class, plus they don't have that urgency of needing to go all out for the victory.

Back Sevilla to scrape it

Sevilla's ability to keep clean sheets and counter-attacking style spells danger so the game state here can go up against recent stats and produce under 2.5 goals despite it being the outsider of the two at 2.111/10.

And if you're backing a Sevilla victory, couple it with a clean sheet at 4.67/2 as seven of their last eight victories have come without the opposition finding the net.

Goals haven't exactly been flowing for Sevilla, but when they do Lucas Ocampos has been the man supplying them with five in his last eight games in all competitions.

It's usually a vital goal too as he's bagged either the first or only goal in four of his last seven so while he's a nice price at 3.814/5 to score anytime he's a big 9.08/1 to score first given his recent run of opening the scoring.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

2021/22 SEASON P/L

Staked: 19pts
Returned: 32.92pts
P/L: +13.92pts

Recommended bets

Back Sevilla to win to nil @ 4.67/2
Back Lucas Ocampos first goalscorer @ 9.08/1

UEFA Champions League: Red Bull Salzburg v Sevilla (First Goalscorer)

Show Hide

Wednesday 8 December, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Karim Adeyemi
Noah Okafor
Benjamin Sesko
Chukwubuike Adamu
Roko Simic
Rasmus Kristensen
Jerome Onguene
Maurits Kjaergaard
Brenden Aaronson
Nicolas Capaldo
Luka Sucic
Antoine Bernede
Mohamed Camara
Mamady Diambou
Nicolas Seiwald
Kamil Piatkowski
Andreas Ulmer
Kilian Ludewig
Daouda Guindo
Oumar Solet
Rafa Mir
Munir El Haddadi
Ivan Romero
Lucas Ocampos
Luismi Cruz
Alejandro Gomez
Suso
Oscar Rodriguez
Juanlu Sanchez
Oliver Torres
Antonio Zarzana
Ivan Rakitic
Joan Jordan
Fernando
Thomas Delaney
Diego Carlos
Gonzalo Montiel
Jules Kounde
Marcos Acuna
Ludwig Augustinsson
Pablo Perez
Karim Rekik
No Goalscorer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

UEFA Champions League: Red Bull Salzburg v Sevilla (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)

Show Hide

Wednesday 8 December, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Red Bull Salz/Yes
Sevilla/Yes
Draw/Yes
Red Bull Salz/No
Sevilla/No
Draw/No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Football Tips