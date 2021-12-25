Premier League Treble: Leicester to have some more Etihad joy

Gunners to keep it clean

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Norwich v Arsenal @ 11/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Despite the fact that Arsenal have scored nine goals across their last two matches, I am not expecting a huge amount at Carrow Road.

The hosts have started to regress again, following a brief rally, and they have failed to score in any of their three latest outings. In fact, it's just one goal in five for the Canaries.

Four of those five games saw this selection land, and I have this down as a 0-1 or 0-2 win for the visitors.

Foxes to breach the City defence

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Man City v Leicester @ 20/23 - KO 15:00 GMT

One ground where do I think there will be goals is the Etihad, especially with Leicester being the visitors.

The Foxes haven't had much trouble in front of goals this season, and they are the joint fifth top scorers in the division.

It's at the back where their troubles have been, with only five teams having conceded more.

A goal for Man City is pretty much a certainty, and while they have only allowed their opponents nine goals in 18 fixtures so far this term, Leicester not only have the firepower to score, they also have a history of doing so here.

West Ham to return to winning ways

Bet 3: Back West Ham @ 20/23 - KO 15:00 GMT

A 1-0 defeat at Wolves started the decline in West Ham's results, but they have had some tough fixtures of late, and they have still managed to beat Chelsea.

A home game against Southampton could be the catalyst to propel them back to form, as the Saints are really poor travellers.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's men haven't been in good form generally anyway, but on their travels, things have been pretty bleak.

So far this term they have played nine times on the road, and they have already lost on five occasions - three of which came from their last four attempts.

At the London Stadium, the Hammers have actually taken 10 points from a possible 12 of late, so this looks like a home banker to me.