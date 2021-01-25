Premier League Treble: History to repeat for Saints in this 13/1 midweek acca

More of the same at St Mary's

Bet 1: Back Southampton @ 21/10 - KO 20:15 GMT (Tues)

The Saints beat Arsenal in the FA Cup at the weekend and while we can expect to see a much-changed Gunners team, the price on history repeating is just too big.

This isn't four or five years ago when Arsenal were a formidable team and Southampton were scratching around in the bottom half.

The two teams are currently 10th and 11th in the table, with Southampton having a two point advantage and a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's men have recently won at Brighton and West Brom, but prior to that they had lost four of their previous six on the road.

Blues to begin post Lampard era with a win

Bet 2: Back Chelsea @ 6/10 - KO 18:00 GMT (Wed)

At time of writing, I don't know who will be in charge of Chelsea for their home game against Wolves, but it certainly won't be Frank Lampard, and on that basis, I make the Blues a solid bet at 6/10.

Lampard hasn't been able to get the best out of a squad full of talent, as he has failed to identify his best XI and the roles of some of his big signings.

Wolves visit the Bridge having narrowly edged out Chorley in the FA Cup, and in the Premier League it's just two points from a possible 18 of late. Their once solid defence is conceding goals for fun, and they look even more vulnerable that their opponents here.

Toffees to take advantage of Vardy-less Leicester

Bet 3: Back Everton @ 15/8 - KO 20:15 GMT (Wed)

Leicester are one of the form teams in the country, but they are without Jamie Vardy for a few weeks, and that makes them a lesser team.

The side is set up to play to Vardy's strengths, and in Kelechi Iheanacho, they don't have a like-for-like replacement.

Everton returned to action with a comfortable cup success against Sheffield Wednesday, and they have the benefit of being fresher than the Foxes.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have won five of their last six in the league and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin having returned from injury, they look like a good bet at the prices.