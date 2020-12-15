Premier League Treble: Get Saints onside at misfiring Arsenal in this 24/1 wager

Arteta to be sent to the brink

Bet 1: Back Southampton @ 11/5 - KO 18:00 GMT (Wed)

Arsenal have taken just one point from their last five Premier League games, and they have lost six of their last eight and yet they are still the favourites to beat Southampton on Wednesday.

The Saints, on the other hand, have won their two latest outings, and seven of their last 10. That run includes victories at Burnley, Villa and Brighton, and they head into this round of fixtures sitting fourth in the table.

Danny Ings returned to the starting XI in Sunday's 3-0 win, and they are just too big at 11/5 to win at the Emirates.

West Ham's bubble yet to burst

Bet 2: Back West Ham @ 21/20 - KO 20:00 GMT (Wed)

The Hammers made it four wins from five games at Leeds on Friday, and I expected them to be odds-on against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson's men have exceeded expectations so far this term, and they performed with great credit to draw with Spurs at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Eagles have lost three of their last five on the road though, and David Moyes' side are beginning to look like the real deal.

Burnley to hold Villa

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Aston Villa v Burnley @ 11/4 - KO 18:00 GMT (Thurs)

Aston Villa are the hot favourites to beat Burnley on Thursday, but I have some slight reservations, and I think that this one could end up all square.

Firstly, the hosts have lost their last three matches at Villa Park, and those games came against Leeds, Southampton and Brighton.

The Clarets benefited from Xhaka's sending off at Arsenal, but they were level when he got the red card, and it's just one defeat in five overall.

Away from Turf Moor, Burnley have lost just one of their last four - a run which included 0-0 draws at West Brom and Brighton.