Premier League Tips: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Double Gameweek 26

The Goalscorer Bet: Mo Salah - Norwich (H), Leeds (H)

We have to start with Mo Salah, who has possibly the best pair of fixtures in FPL history for the Double Gameweek. He will be the overwhelming captain pick, with many managers rightly choosing to adorn him with the Triple Captain chip.

It's not very often that the highest scoring player in the Premier League has two home fixtures against the defences who've conceded the most goals this season. Liverpool have scored the most goals of any team this season, and Salah is their talisman.

Salah also has penalties in his locker and has a great record against each side. He scored a hat-trick the last time Leeds visited Anfield and in the reverse of the Norwich fixture he notched one goal and two assists. He's a must-have!

Salah is available to back at 21/10 to score two or more goals against Norwich this weekend.

The Assist Pick: Raphinha - Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A)

Raphinha is one of the key playmakers in the Premier League who has two fixtures this week, albeit not the best pair on paper. He has ten attacking returns this season, including two assists, but is currently looking short of the total of 10 assists he managed last campaign.

However, over the last four games, he sits second for key passes with 12 and his three big chances created have been converted to just one assist. If his team-mates can improve their finishing, then he should chalk up more attacking returns.

Raphinha is available to back at 11/4 to assist against Man Utd on Sunday.

The Penalty Bet: Harry Kane - Man City (A), Burnley (A)

Harry Kane has done everything right in his last few games, other than finding the back of he net! He sits top for shots on goal, with 21, but has just one goal from four big chances. Surely his fortunes should improve soon.

Kane's second fixture against Burnley carries the most appeal. He historically has a great record against them, with seven goals and three assists from their most recent six clashes. Kane will also be on spot-kick duty.

You can bet on Spurs to score a penalty against Burnley at odds of 4/1.

The Clean Sheet Bet: Aaron Ramsdale - Brentford (H), Wolves (H)

Arsenal have been one of the top defences in recent weeks, with three clean sheets in their last four games. That takes Ramsdale up to 11 shut-outs for the season, third among all goalkeepers in the game.

He's made 60 saves this season and in terms of points per match is the standout goalkeeper of all regular starters. He often collects bonus points alongside his clean sheets and has received more bonus (12) than any other keeper.

Arsenal are available to back at 6/5 to to win to nil against Brentford this weekend.

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Raul Jimenez - Leicester (A), Arsenal (H)

Wolves look to have a tough task ahead of them in the double, with fixtures against Leicester City and Arsenal, but should be confident after their win at Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Leicester have conceded eight goals in their last four games.

Jimenez has started to find his form, with two goals in his last three starts. As a team, they've begun to score goals more consistently, with seven goals over the same period. Jimenez should also be on spot-kicks.

Back Jimenez to score against Leicester at 6/5 in Gameweek 26.



