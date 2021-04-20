Premier League Tactical Preview: Villa can take points from Man City

Brighton's new shape to restrict Tuchel

Chelsea v Brighton

Tuesday, 20:00

Graham Potter's new 3-4-2-1 formation has been hugely successful so far, with Brighton collecting seven points from their last four games thanks to a more solid defensive system and the use of Adam Lallana in a deeper midfield role. He has been able to control the game and launch quick counter-attacks, while Leandro Trossard and Danny Welbeck ensure there are plenty of passing options through the lines.

They are unlikely to be quite so free-flowing up against this highly structured Chelsea side, but Brighton's basic shape could plug up this game and keep the score down. Thomas Tuchel's side have struggled to create chances when up against a three-man defence, and it is easy to envisage a more conservative Brighton side simply holding their shape and keeping the hosts at bay.

Mason Mount, Chelsea's most important player, will be crucial in converting Chelsea's possession into clear-cut chances, and indeed his potential mismatch in the left-centre space with Lallana could make the difference. Lallana lacks the defensive clout of his midfield partner, Yves Bissouma, and with two inside forwards dropping to support Mount, Chelsea could find the breakthrough around Lallana.

Passive Saints victims of new-manager bounce

Tottenham v Southampton

Wednesday, 18:00

We can't know what tactics Ryan Mason will deploy on Wednesday, but then again this isn't exactly going to be the most 'tactical' game. Instead, it will be a question of attitude and mentality, with Southampton looking meek in their FA Cup semi-final defeat while Tottenham will likely enjoy a boost from the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's hard-pressing 4-4-2, which requires cohesion in how the team push up and harass the ball together, is perhaps too fine-tuned; their long runs of poor form speak to the vulnerability of such a system, because as soon as the players are slightly out of sync huge spaces open up between the lines. With only two central midfielders and wingers pushing right into the forward areas, that creates a porous midfield.

Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Gareth Bale will love bursting through these spaces on the counter-attack, taking advantages of Southampton's decompression. If Mason's appointment creates a new-manager bounce and a sense of optimism after these toxic last few months, then Spurs can comfortably dominate the game.

Traore & Watkins to benefit from City possession

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Wednesday, 20:15

Aston Villa just aren't the same team without Jack Grealish, but more important to their chances of winning a football match is their territorial position on the pitch. Dean Smith likes to play an expansive possession game with the ball frequently recycled across the back, and yet this generally leaves Villa far too porous when they give the ball away.

But when they are forced onto the back foot and into a deep-lying, counter-attacking approach, they are far more solid. Man City's slow suffocation tactics could play into Villa's hands, then, not unlike how Leeds United were made more competitive by the need to sit deep against Pep Guardiola's team. Man City, without Kevin de Bruyne, may lack the incision to pierce a robust Villa defence, and may be vulnerable to counters down Benjamin Mendy's side.

Ollie Watkins is a very good striker on the break, holding up the ball and running the channels superbly. He can get Villa up the pitch and, interacting with the direct Bertrand Traore, cause damage either behind Mendy or around him - with left winger Phil Foden unlikely to be there to help out.

Baggies wingers to show flaws of 3-4-1-2

Leicester City v West Brom

Thursday, 20:00

Brendan Rodgers' 3-4-1-2 has helped ensure Leicester City do not lose their grip on the top four, and yet in the 3-2 defeat to West Ham the main flaw of this system was exposed: the model tends to leave Leicester light on the flanks, where only one player on each side is defending against the opposition wingers. This is good news for West Brom, who after back-to-back league wins are starting to look like a proper Sam Allardyce team.

Callum Robinson and Matt Phillips, supported by Matheus Pereira drifting across to either side, will look to burst forward on the break, attacking mainly by dribbling down the wings when opportunities arise. This should be successful considering Leicester have three attackers exclusively in central areas, limiting the amount of screening that can take place in the central third of the pitch.

Leicester's threat through Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy has largely depended on putting through balls in behind the opposition, but Allardyce's low block should be capable of staying compact and limiting space for either Leicester striker.