The 2021/22 Premier League campaign saw 43 red cards last season and we're almost guaranteed to see a fair few more this season. With VAR here to stay, no one is safe.

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal's Granit Xhaka heads the top of the market at 5/4, while Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings is just behind the midfielder at 6/4.

Newly promoted Fulham's talisman Alexsandar Mitrovic is 7/4 to receive his marching orders, while Liverpool's world class centre back Virgil van Dijk is priced at 11/4 to see red this term.

Everton hot head offers value

However, the one player currently priced up on Betfair's antepost market is Everton's Allan.

The fiery midfielder was one of the 41 players last campaign to receive a red card, collecting seven yellow cards in the process.

Having received six yellow cards in his first campaign in English football, it comes as a surprise that he's only ever received one other red card in his career to date.

Yet don't let that put you off backing Allan to receive a third red card at 9/4. The defensive midfielder has picked up 56 yellow cards during his career to date and with Everton expected to be in a relegation scrap once again, there's every chance those yellows could catch up with him.

There's a general consensus that Everton will struggle this season, and Allan isn't known for much patience - especially when things aren't going his way. We saw that when he was sent off late on for a poor tackle against Newcastle in a match Everton needed to win.

The Brazilian was also booked in the reverse fixture against Newcastle, too, so keep an eye on that fixture later in the season.

With Everton looking likely to languish around the bottom three, and likely to face long periods without the ball against the top half teams, Allan's patience could well be tested.

Arsenal midfielder a popular pick

If you are looking to utilise the Bet Builder option on the Specials market, you can back Granit Xhaka combined with Allan to be sent off at 8.50 15/2

With nine red cards to his name, including one in each of his last two seasons, the Swiss international is always on everyone's lips when it comes to the card markets and provides our Allan selection with a rather generous boost.

If you needed convincing further, the 29-year-old has received at least ten yellow cards in four of his last five seasons at Arsenal, receiving seven (and one red card) in 2020/21.

***

