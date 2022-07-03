</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League Relegation: Toffees a sweet bet to include in same market acca</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-07-03">03 July 2022</time></li>
</ul> multi-outcome markets. Mike Norman takes a look ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-relegation-toffees-a-sweet-bet-to-include-in-same-market-double-020722-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-relegation-toffees-a-sweet-bet-to-include-in-same-market-double-020722-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-07-03T17:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-07-03T10:56:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frank Lampard, Everton boss.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "On the Betfair Sportsbook you can now combine two or more selections, as well as placing singles, in various multi-outcome markets. Mike Norman takes a look at the Premier League relegation odds... What is a multi-outcome market? A multi-outcome market is quite simply a betting market that will have more than one winner come its conclusion. Take the Premier League Top 6 Finish market for example. As the name suggests, there will be six winners in this market - the teams that finish in the top six of the table at the end of the season - hence it being a multi-outcome market. In the Relegation market that we'll be looking at today there will be three winners, the teams that finish 18th, 19th and 20th in the table. The single bet option is still available in these markets and remains a very popular one, but we've all said to ourselves, "I actually fancy them and them to be relegated this season, I wish I could get a double on." Well on the Betfair Sportsbook, now you can. Who are the likely relegation candidates? More than four weeks out from the start of the season, and two months away from the summer transfer window closing, it's impossoble to know what the strength of squads will be come the beginning of September. But it's unlikely that the three promoted clubs - Bournemouth, Nottm Forest and Fulham - will be spending hundreds of millions between them so it's no surprise to see them priced up as the three favourites in the Relegation market at 8/15, 8/11 and 5/4 respectively. You can back all three to make an immediate return to the Championship at 5/1 (5.96) though that hasn't happened for 25 years (1997/98 season). Just below the three favourites in the market you can back Leeds 12/5, Brentford 13/5 and Southampton 3/1 before a slight gap to Everton 9/2, Wolves 5/1 and Crystal Palace 11/2. It's extremely likely that the three clubs to be relegated will come from the nine teams named above. A newly-promoed club 90% likely to go down If we're being honest then it's going to be a difficult task correctly predicting all three clubs to be relegated, so we can rule out placing a treble. But given that in 27 of the 30 Premier League seasons to date at least one newly-promoted club has gone straight back down, then there's a 90% chance that at least one of either Bournemouth, Nottm Forest or Fulham will be relegated, so we have to include one of these teams in a double. And although they returned to the Premier League as Championship winners last season, it's Marco Silva's Fulham that I like best to be relegated at 5/4. The general feeling is that it wasn't a vintage Championship last term with the Cottagers accumulating the joint-lowest points tally (90) requried to win the title since the 2012-13 campaign. So it's quite possible that all three promoted clubs will struggle in the Premier League this season, but given Fulham are yet to make a single signing, and that they've lost one of their star players - Fabio Carvalho joining Liverpool - then they look the standout bet in the Relegation market. Everton set for another season of struggle A 5/4 season-long wager won't be everyone's cup of tea, so this is where we take advantage of being able to place a Sportsbook double on two selections in the same market. Outside of the three favourites Leeds will be a popular choice to be relegated at 12/5 given that they survived narrowly last term and that two of their most influential players - Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha - will have left the club. You can back Fulham and Leeds in a relegation double at just over 13/2 (7.65). But it's Everton that I fancy to struggle once more this season with a price of 9/2 for them to be relegated looking very fair. The Toffees survived by the skin of their teeth last term under Frank Lampard, and with the same manager in charge - for now - it's unliely that they will improve significantly enough to avoid another battle against the drop during this campaign. Everton's financial problems are well documented - they've suffered losses of over £100m in each of the last three years - and selling players will be more of a means to balance the books rather than give Lampard some rope in the transfer market. The first of those player sales was a big one, star man Richarlison leaving for Tottenham this week, and with excellent young prospect Anthony Gordon rumoured to be on the radar of some big Premier League clubs, it could be that the Toffees commence this season with a far weaker squad than the one that struggled last season. Mike Norman takes a look at the Premier League relegation odds...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"...it could be that the Toffees commence this season with a far weaker squad than the one that ended last season."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>What is a multi-outcome market?</h2><p></p><p>A <strong>multi-outcome market</strong> is quite simply a betting market that will have more than one winner come its conclusion.</p><p>Take the Premier League <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-6-finish-2022-23/924.310893835">Top 6 Finish</a> market for example. As the name suggests, there will be <strong>six winners</strong> in this market - the teams that finish in the top six of the table at the end of the season - hence it being a multi-outcome market.</p><p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">Relegation</a> market that we'll be looking at today <strong>there will be three winners</strong>, the teams that finish 18th, 19th and 20th in the table.</p><p>The <strong>single bet option</strong> is still available in these markets and remains a very popular one, but we've all said to ourselves, "I actually fancy them and them to be relegated this season, I wish I could get a double on."</p><p>Well on the <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong>, now you can.</p><h2>Who are the likely relegation candidates?</h2><p></p><p>More than four weeks out from the start of the season, and <strong>two months away from the summer transfer window closing</strong>, it's impossoble to know what the strength of squads will be come the beginning of September.</p><p>But it's unlikely that the three promoted clubs - <strong>Bournemouth</strong>, <strong>Nottm Forest</strong> and <strong>Fulham</strong> - will be spending hundreds of millions between them so it's no surprise to see them priced up as the three favourites in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">Relegation</a> market at <strong>8/15</strong>, <strong>8/11</strong> and <strong>5/4</strong> respectively.</p><blockquote> <p>You can back all three to make an immediate return to the Championship at 5/1 (5.96) though that hasn't happened for 25 years (1997/98 season).</p> </blockquote><p>Just below the three favourites in the market you can back <strong>Leeds</strong> 12/5, <strong>Brentford</strong> 13/5 and <strong>Southampton</strong> 3/1 before a slight gap to <strong>Everton</strong> 9/2, <strong>Wolves</strong> 5/1 and <strong>Crystal Palace</strong> 11/2.</p><p>It's extremely likely that the three clubs to be relegated will come from the nine teams named above.</p><h2>A newly-promoed club 90% likely to go down</h2><p></p><p>If we're being honest then it's going to be <strong>a difficult task</strong> correctly predicting all three clubs to be relegated, so we can rule out placing a treble.</p><p>But given that in 27 of the 30 Premier League seasons to date <strong>at least one newly-promoted club has gone straight back down</strong>, then there's a 90% chance that at least one of either Bournemouth, Nottm Forest or Fulham will be relegated, so we have to include one of these teams in a double.</p><p>And although they returned to the Premier League as Championship winners last season, it's Marco Silva's <strong>Fulham</strong> that I like best to be relegated at 5/4.</p><p><img alt="Marco Silva 956.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marco%20Silva%20956.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; 