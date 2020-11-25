Premier League Gameweek 10 Odds: Lampard v Mourinho at the Bridge

Title-contenders clash at the Bridge

Jose Mourinho won three Premier League titles with Chelsea and, this Sunday, takes title-challenging Tottenham to Stamford Bridge to face a Blues team managed by a man who thrived under his tutelage.

Last weekend, Spurs beat Man City to signal that Mourinho's men mean business and go top of the table - the Lilywhites are 7.613/2 for the title.

Chelsea are flying too, they're just two points behind Spurs and have kept three clean sheets in their last four in the League. Can they shutout Son Heung-Min, who can't stop scoring and is 10.09/1 to win the Golden Boot?

The early odds have the hosts as 2.1411/10 favourites with the away win 3.7511/4 and the draw 3.55/2. Chelsea come into this with two day's extra rest, having played in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Spurs are in action on Thursday night, so Sunday's match will be a test of the teams' stamina and resolve as much as their class.

Palace and Magpies aim to bounce back on Friday night

Crystal Palace and Newcastle get Gameweek 10 underway on Friday night at Selhurst Park. The Magpies have lost two on the spin and have fallen to 15th in the table, while Palace sit in midtable but will be looking to bounce back after defeat at Burnley on Monday. The home win is 2.3811/8, with the draw 3.25 and the away win 3.613/5.

Champions kick off Saturday on south coast

Saturday begins with Liverpool travelling to Brighton. The champions swatted aside Leicester last weekend - a result which saw the Reds shorten to 2.56/4 to retain their title - even though Jurgen Klopp was missing some of his key players.

Mo Salah's latest Covid-19 test cam back negative and he is now out of isolation so will be available for the trip to the south coast. Liverpool are strong favourites at 1.674/6 although Brighton 6.05/1 will feel buoyed by last weekend's win against Aston Villa.

Man City are out to 3.814/5 for the title after losing to Spurs and aim to return to winning ways at home to Burnley on Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, Pep Guardiola's men have a good record against the Clarets which is one reason the home win is 1.192/11.

Carlo Ancelotti v Marcello Bielsa is a managerial battle we can all get excited about when Everton 2.0621/20 host Leeds 3.814/5. Think the masterminds in the dugout will cancel each other out? The draw is 3.8514/5.

Saturday rounds off with what already looks like a relegation six-pointer as bottom club Sheffield United 3.02/1 - still with just one point - go to 18th-place West Brom 2.727/4.

The Baggies are 1.42/5 for the drop while the Blades have shortened to 1.834/5 in the relegation betting.

Has Hasenhuttl got United's number?

Southampton sit fifth in the table and that's thanks largely to Ralph Hasenhuttl intelligent management. The Austrian is the best manager Saints have had since Mauricio Pochettino. The latter is 1/4 to be next Manchester United manager but perhaps the Red Devils hierarchy should take a look at the former at 11/1.

Hasenhuttl has a chance to impress when Southampton host United on Sunday. It's not difficult to envisage him devising a way for his side to get the better of their opponents' one dimensional attack. And yet the home win is 4.1 while the visitors, who sit 10th in the table, are 2.021/1 and the draw is 3.65.

The other Sunday match sees Arsenal host Wolves. The Gunners are 2.166/5 for the win but, with just one goal in their last three in the league, they need to find their shooting boots pronto. Wolves are 3.9 while the draw can be backed at 3.45.

On Monday night, Gameweek 10 concludes with Leicester 1.574/7 to win at home to Fulham and West Ham odds-against favourites when they entertain Villa.

