Premier League Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW2

Mateo Kovačić Chelsea
Chelsea can earn a second derby win after beating Crystal Palace at home

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol, Tom Victor provides Premier League result and scoreline predictions ahead of a big London derby...

"Arsenal have reason to be worried about their attack, especially if neither Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette is healthy enough to return on Sunday."

Reds to make it two wins from two

Liverpool v Burnley
Saturday, 12:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Liverpool lost at home to Burnley last season during a tough home run, but both sides' fortunes have changed since, as emphasised by the Reds' 3-0 win at Turf Moor in May. Jürgen Klopp's side were perhaps fortunate to keep Norwich at bay completely during their opening-day win, though a victory wasn't undeserved, and the visitors have reason to be worried by the Anfield side's chance conversion.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 8.007/1

Villa to get off the mark

Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Saturday, 15:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Both of these teams began the season with defeats, but the underlying numbers look far more worrying for a Newcastle side which allowed a hefty 3.15 xGA at home to West Ham United. Ollie Watkins could return for the hosts after missing the defeat at Watford through injury, but Infogol expects them to have enough with or without the man who opened the scoring in this game last term.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.208/1

Palace to deny Brentford perfect start

Crystal Palace v Brentford
Saturday, 15:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Brentford's opening victory over Arsenal relied on a little good fortune xG-wise, with a clean sheet not entirely reflecting the visitors' 1.19 xGF, and they remain in London with a trip to Selhurst Park. Palace started fast last season and will be keen to avoid a second straight loss this time, and Infogol's model backs Patrick Vieira's side to shut out their promoted opponents.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 15.0014/1

Leeds to triumph in lively home opener

Leeds United v Everton
Saturday, 15:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Leeds will try not to take too much disappointment from their hammering at Old Trafford, with few teams likely to shoot as well as a Manchester United side which netted five times from just 1.27 xGF, though Everton's impressive start will give the Whites pause for thought. Both meetings last season brought away wins, but Leeds' 1.78 xGF at Elland Road last season can give them a slight upper hand.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 10.5019/2

City to rebound from Spurs setback

Manchester City v Norwich City
Saturday, 15:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Manchester City are unlikely to draw a blank from 2.41 xGF too many times this season, but that's what happened at Tottenham last Sunday. Thankfully, they have a chance to rebound against a Norwich side which was also unfortunate to end the opening weekend scoreless. City will be wary of a frontline which stunned them in Norwich's relegation season, but this one is expected to go the way of the champions.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 7.4013/2

gundogan city 1280.jpg

Brighton to continue perfect start to season

Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford
Saturday, 17:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Brighton's victory over Burnley came from relatively even xG, though the Seagulls will argue this was skewed by a Clarets goal which came with claims of a foul from scorer James Tarkowski. Either way, Infogol expects Graham Potter's men to make it two wins from two as they host a Watford side which had by far the lowest xGF of the three teams to come up from the Championship.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 8.6015/2

Nuno to see off former side with Spurs

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunday, 14:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Only two of the 17 teams to stay up last season scored fewer goals at home than Wolves, and Bruno Lage's side could find themselves scoreless after two games. While the defeat at Leicester wasn't entirely reflective of the performance, Lage's men are now up against a man who knows them well in Spurs' former Wolves boss Nuno, and Infogol backs the London club to prevail.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 12.50

Manchester United to go two for two

Southampton v Manchester United
Sunday, 14:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Southampton's loss at Goodison Park came off the back of two at the end of last season, and it may take them time to fully adjust to the loss of Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard. Last season's meeting at St Mary's saw the visitors come from 2-0 down to win, and Infogol's model suggests it would be a surprise if we don't see more goals as the visitors aim to build on last season's undefeated away campaign.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.809/1

Chelsea to deny Arsenal in derby

Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday, 16:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Arsenal have reason to be worried about their attack, especially if neither Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette is healthy enough to return on Sunday. While the underlying numbers away to Brentford weren't the worst, Chelsea's last four league games - stretching back to May - have brought an average of just 0.76 per game, making them favourites for the upcoming derby.

BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 9.4017/2

West Ham and Leicester to play out a draw

West Ham United v Leicester City
Monday, 20:00
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Only Manchester City earned more home points than West Ham last season, but the Hammers actually enjoyed a better expected goal difference on the road. The hosts go into this meeting without Jesse Lingard, who netted twice in last season's win over the Foxes, and Infogol's model can't find much to choose between two sides who each won on the opening day.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-1 @ 7.6013/2

Recommended bets

Liverpool v Burnley: Back the 3-0 @ 8.07/1
Manchester City v Norwich City: Back the 3-0 @ 7.413/2
Southampton v Manchester United: Back the 1-2 @ 9.89/1

