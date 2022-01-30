Portsmouth v Charlton: Back the stalemate in League One's live TV clash

Portsmouth v Charlton Athletic

Monday 31st January, kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Jackson's men back to winning ways

A fine choice of match to showcase the division on Sky for Monday night, and an opportunity to see how far Johnnie Jackson has come in a short space of time since taking over from Nigel Adkins.

Jackson, the fans and players' choice to get the job, had them playing with far greater energy and pressing for their lives whilst interim boss, but they had a slight wobble just before Christmas that carried on towards mid-January with three successive league defeats. They even lost at Crewe.

I went for the draw with the Addicks last weekend against Fleetwood, but a 2-0 Valley success was most welcome. For Jackson, not me.

Jackson will be hoping 28-year-old Jayden Stockley will be fit enough to make the squad. Local reports are suggesting he is close, and the top scorer with seven certainly gives them more of a physical presence up front. However, it has presented the chance to 18-year-old Mason Burstow, and he's taken the opportunity superbly, bagging a goal last weekend in the 2-0 success - taking his tally to five this term.

The Londoners have made three signings recently, including Nile John, a creative midfielder from Tottenham to go alongside Chelsea wing-back Juan Castillo.

Out-of-form hosts a poor price

It's a while since I touched on Pompey, and they are without a win in their last four Football League games (D2 L2), while they have also failed to score in three of those games. Denver Hume has arrived from Sunderland, a left-back with experience in this league. While Lee Brown is set to head out the other way, and possibly could be off to Wimbledon.

They should be higher than 10th, and they should be beating teams like Wimbledon and Cambridge (both were 0-0s away from home). They average 1.75 points per game at home to 1.21 away, and Fratton Park as usual will be rocking on Monday.

The hosts have only scored four times in their last seven matches, and manager Danny Cowley has identified Shaun Williams as the man to unlock defences. A glaring problem that needs to be rectified.

Without a win in the league since early December, Portsmouth are a poor price at 2.1411/10. Charlton were 4.10 on Thursday, and that is far too big, especially if Stockley makes the game. The sensible option here could be to play the Double Chance on the Addicks, but the market is expecting a tight game and draw, as the stalemate is priced at 3.259/4 - about a third shorter than normal.

Using the Betbuilder via the Sportsbook, the draw and the Under 2.5 pays 3.69, with the Under 1.5 at 8.78.

KEY OPTA STAT: Portsmouth have lost eight of their last nine home league matches against Charlton (W1), losing each of the last five in a row.