NTT20 Saturday Football Acca: Wilder to make winning start in 10/1 boosted treble

Wilder to make a winning start on Teesside

Middlesbrough v Millwall

Saturday, 15:00

A new era begins on Teesside this weekend as Chris Wilder takes charge of his first game as Middlesbrough manager. Fans are understandably excited at the prospect of having a manager with a phenomenal track record of getting teams promoted.

Wilder will have aspirations to get Boro into the play-off picture this season, with the Championship table so bunched that despite sitting in 14th place Middlesbrough are just four points off sixth spot.

He has a tremendous record in getting an immediate improvement from his sides and will have benefitted from having the international break to work with his new players. Martin Payero is set to return to the side after injury, which is a boost, and The Riverside is sure to be rocking to welcome their new manager.

Millwall are of course no mugs and have won two of their last three away games, but they will have a tough time playing the party poopers here and the 11/10 on Wilder getting off to a winner start is the value play.

Both sides to hit the target

Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon

Saturday, 15:00

After such a bright start to the campaign, AFC Wimbledon have been struggling in recent weeks. Having scored just one goal in their last five games in all competitions, manager Mark Robinson has to find a way to get his side playing the attacking football that won plenty of plaudits back in August.

They have a tough task here, facing a Pompey side who are in sneaky good form and come here off the back of a big 1-0 win at Wycombe last weekend. In truth Danny Cowley's side were fortunate to keep a clean sheet there, with 'keeper Alex Bass making a string of crucial saves including one from a Joe Jacobson penalty.

Odds of 10/11 for Both Teams To Score peg this one down as a low scoring affair, but there is enough evidence to suggest that AFC Wimbledon's woes in front of goal could end here against a side who do concede chances.

Bristol Rovers v Tranmere

Saturday, 15:00

It has been a massive week for Joey Barton and Bristol Rovers. Having come from behind to beat Northampton last weekend, they then won the most dramatic of cup ties against Oxford in midweek, scoring three times in the nd half of extra time to win the tie 4-3.

The Memorial Ground was absolutely rocking on Tuesday night, and the feeling is that they might have turned the corner and are certainly carrying the momentum here against a Tranmere side who are in reverse.

Having lost their last three league games to nil, the remarkable early season defensive record is very much a thing of the past. The Gas will fancy their chances here to continue their good form and pile on more misery on their visitors.