NTT20 Saturday Football Acca: Terriers to beat Tigers in 8/1 boosted treble

Corberan's men to down Tigers

Huddersfield v Hull

Saturday, 15:00

Hull are the side here who went into the international break on the back of a decent home win, but there is no question as to who has had the better season so far. While both were chalked up amongst the relegation favourites, they sit 15 places apart with Huddersfield in 7th and Hull 21st.

Hull fans will be hoping that their 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, their first since opening day, will be the catalyst for their survival bid, but in truth there was little encouragement in their performance that day. The opening goal was a freak occurrence, the ball ricocheting off the post and onto Boro 'keeper Lumleys face before nestling in the back of the net. A late goal on the break added gloss to a win that was barely deserved.

Carlos Corberan's side have won three of their last four home games, and picked up a decent point at in-form Luton last time. Sorba Thomas may not have been able to maintain his incredible early season form, but Terriers fans will be hoping a week spent with Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey on Wales duty might have a Brereton-Diaz esque effect on his form and confidence.

Huddersfield are the better side and Hull's uptick might well be false form, so the value lies with the home team here.

At least three goals an attractive price

Oxford v Plymouth Argyle

Saturday, 15:00

One of the best games of the weekend should come at Oxford, who host surprise early League One pace setters Plymouth Argyle.

In what was always likely to be a stellar League One campaign, Argyle are not there by fluke, with the summer recruitment and decision to retain the faith in manager Ryan Lowe paying dividends. Striker Ryan Hardie is one of the form players in the league, and they will feel confident of breaching the Oxford defence having scored in their last 12 league games.

Argyle's defensive record is very strong, but here they come up against the side who have scored more goals than any other EFL side since the start of the 19/20 season. They scored five last time out against Accrington and have only failed to score once at home this season. Their opponents' resolute backline means we get an attractive price on backing goals in a game where both teams will be determined to prove their attacking qualities.

Brady's bunch can beat the Stags

Northampton v Mansfield

Saturday, 15:00

Opposing Mansfield is a profitable business at the moment, as those who followed this column would have learned last week as we laid them at home to Oldham, and there was nothing in that performance to suggest that there are brighter times on the horizon. Oldham came closest to scoring and always looked the likelier winners in the stalemate, and Cobblers can feel confident here of picking up three points.

We're getting a backable price due to Northampton's own poor form, having lost their last two games and winless in four. Defeats against Sutton and Hartlepool may not look good on paper, but those are likely two top half sides that the market grossly under-estimated before a ball was kicked, and this is a much easier assignment.

This provides Jon Brady the perfect opportunity to get his side back on the winning trail against a Mansfield side who look bereft of confidence and ideas.