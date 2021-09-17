NTT20 Saturday Football Acca: More misery in store for Rooney's Rams

Potters to silence Rams

Stoke v Derby

Saturday, 15:00

Derby County desperately clung on for dear life while West Brom bombarded their goal without success on Tuesday night. A good point for Derby but no-one could pretend they had kept Baggies at bay - post-match stats showed 25 West Brom shots to four, five of them inside the six-yard box and 14 more inside the penalty box. The Rams cannot rely on a combination of Kelle Roos saves and poor opposition finishing to avoid defeat each game.

With a small squad, Rooney has few options in terms of mixing up personnel. They will continue to play out from the back despite costly errors, because their attacking players lack the physicality to effectively play a more direct style. They are winless in four, with just one goal in that time.

Stoke City are a strong team who can impose both a physicality on Derby that the Rams will find hard to match, but also a level of creative, technical quality in Mario Vrancic and Romaine Sawyers that they lacked last season. The early signs are good, with four wins from seven, and the Potters will head to Pride Park knowing that they have the means of leaving with three points.

Chairboys to pile misery on Addicks

Wycombe v Charlton

Saturday, 15:00

Charlton have been one of the early disappointments in a strong-looking League One, with four defeats from their opening six games, and little sign of improving performances.

With a stodgy attacking style and the joint-worst xG conceded from open play, Charlton are getting it wrong on both ends of the pitch, and Wycombe represent a nightmare opponent - comfortable defending against direct play, effective in attack and relentless in front of their home fans.

The Chairboys have won 15 of the last 20 League One games they have played in front of their home fans, and have already beaten two good sides in Accrington and Lincoln at Adams Park this campaign.

You can always rely on a good level of performance from Wycombe at home and will look to ruthlessly exploit any weaknesses in this out-of-sorts Charlton side.

Troy to hurt gills in own backyard

Gillingham v MK Dons

Saturday, 15:00

Gillingham have won just one of their six league games this season and have conceded in each game. Last season's resoluteness looks to be missing this campaign. As the overall strength of the league appears to have risen, perhaps Gills have struggled to rise with it.

MK Dons, by contrast, are the third top scorers in League One, unbeaten in five games and looking strong under new Head Coach Liam Manning. With Mo Eisa out injured, their #1 goal threat is young striker Troy Parrott on loan from Spurs, and we can be confident of him getting at least one good look at goal on Saturday.

In every game so far this season, Parrott has had at least one good chance. Last week, at a juicy-looking price, he was foiled by an excellent save from fellow young Irishman Gavin Bazunu. A return of two goals in six doesn't leap off the page, but Parrott is about as highly-rated as they come at youth level, and unlike last season's loans with Millwall and Ipswich, is both full of confidence and playing in a team that creates chances for him.