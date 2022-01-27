NTT20 Saturday Acca: Win for Wednesday, shutout for Bournemouth and Cheltenham to get result

Owls should dominate proceedings

Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town

Results often don't tell the whole story, and that is certainly the case with both of these sides' previous outings.

Ipswich had a 2-0 away win at AFC Wimbledon in midweek, but they were fortunate to get three points up against a Dons side with an average age of just 22.5.

They will have to improve markedly to stand a chance against a Sheffield Wednesday side who come here having put in a display that deserved all three points at Oxford last Saturday, but somehow managed to lose the game 3-2 despite being ahead twice.

Matt Taylor said after the game that Wednesday were the best side to show up at The Kassam Stadium this year, and positive results will come if they maintain that level.

The addition of Harlee Dean this week will go some way to help their issues at the back, and if both teams put in similar performance levels then the home side should dominate proceedings in a big game between two sides playing catch-up.

LEG 1: Back Sheffield Wednesday to win @ 6/5

Cherries to shutout struggling Tykes

Barnsley v Bournemouth

Bournemouth have been well-backed for this one and it is easy to see why, with Poya Asbaghi still looking for his first win as Tykes boss having taken charge of 10 games.

He deserves some credit for improving Barnsley as a defensive unit, although Nottingham Forest were untroubled in putting three past them in midweek, but as an attacking force they are toothless.

Scott Parker's side have recently kept clean sheet against far more dangerous opposition in QPR and Cardiff and they should have few issues in keeping Barnsley at arm's length here.

The 5/4 about a Bournemouth clean sheet appeals, especially with Asbaghi likely to set Barnsley up to frustrate.

LEG 2: Back a Bournemouth clean sheet @ 5/4

Wigan's luck to run out

Cheltenham v Wigan

Here we have a team in Cheltenham who are winless in nine but whose performances deserve more, against a Wigan side who keep finding a way to win despite not being at their best.

Wigan's run of seven wins in their last nine is remarkable in that all of those victories have come by a solitary goal, with the other two games ending in draws.

At some point they will have to increase their dominance over their opponents if they are to continue at their current rate, but what is more likely is that they will soon come unstuck in another tight game.

Mike Duff will have been frustrated to concede a 93rd minute equaliser against Charlton last time they played at home, but have put in decent performances at Oxford and Rotherham in recent weeks with little to show for it.

Cheltenham rank second in the xG ratio table in the last four games, and the market underestimates the threat they pose to Wigan's run.

LEG 3: Back Cheltenham or draw @ 10/11