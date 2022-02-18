NTT20 Saturday Acca: Boro and Bristol Rovers wins and Stoke star to net make up 33/1 treble

Wild Winds and Wilder Wins?

Bristol City v Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder is continuing to prove himself as one of the best managers in the country, transforming Middlesbrough from mid-table side to one of the Championship's best teams, and in doing so building an incredible, winning mentality throughout the players which has rubbed off on the fans.

Their performance level has been consistently high, and while Boro's away results haven't been as strong as their home return, they've put in good performances in all away games other than their defeat against Blackburn; beating Huddersfield and Blackpool, not to mention Manchester United on penalties!

Wilder's patented 3-5-2 system provides excellent structure in all areas of the pitch, and the players are thriving.

Conversely, Nigel Pearson has spent the last week publicly criticising both Bristol City's defenders and the way the club has been run by his bosses over the last few seasons. Tensions are running high heading into this weekend.

Although Bristol City pose a threat going forward with the dangerous Semenyo and Weimann combining particularly well recently, they are desperate defensively, conceding 28 goals in their last 11 games.

If Boro maintain their recent high level of performance, they should be too strong for Bristol City.

Gas Tank Full

Stevenage v Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers have, for the most part, underwhelmed this season. After a summer of eye-catching signings, the first half of the campaign saw Joey Barton struggle to find consistency in team selection or formation, and performances were inconsistent.

In beating high-flying Sutton 2-0 in midweek, Bristol Rovers finally looked like the team their fans thought they would see.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, they pressed from the front and played inventive, attacking football. Newcastle United loanee Elliot Anderson has made a big difference since joining in January, while striker Aaron Collins is growing in confidence and took his goal brilliantly.

They head to a Stevenage side whose initial 'bounce' following Paul Tisdale's appointment has ended and are now winless in four.

Although he has improved the defensive record and the team looks more solid, Stevenage have failed to score in seven of 14 matches under Tisdale.

Bristol Rovers' league position of 11th reflects their strengths and weaknesses this season. They've struggled to beat the top teams, only picking up 12 of 14 points against top half teams. But against the bottom half of League Two, it's nine wins, three draws, four defeats: 30 points from 16 games.

That suggests they are able to impose their extra quality on bottom half opposition, and will hope to do just that this weekend in Hertfordshire.

Jaden to shine in Stoke

Stoke v Birmingham

Birmingham may have kept a clean sheet in their last match against Luton, but prior to that they conceded 28 in 11 games. Already light in defensive areas, injuries to George Friend and Marc Roberts haven't helped Lee Bowyer's cause.

Stoke City strengthened massively in attacking areas in January. Josh Maja looks sharp, and the competition has brought the best out of Jacob Brown, too. But it's Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene-Bidace that has looked best of all, and seems the best value to notch here against a porous Blues side.

So far in three Championship games, the silky winger has hit the post vs Huddersfield, had three shots on target vs Nottingham Forest without scoring, and had four shots vs Swansea including his first goal in a Stoke shirt.

High quality, and high on confidence. Philogene-Bidace is a star of the future and can show it on Saturday in Stoke.