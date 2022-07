City faces Union fight

Orlando City 2.6413/8 v Philadelphia 2.89/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 24 July, 00:30

Eastern Conference Play-Off contenders Orlando host the current leaders Philadelphia Union in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Orlando are not in the best of form, winning just one of their last five games (D2 L2). They have been in action in midweek, losing 3-1 at home in a friendly to Arsenal. Philadelphia may therefore be the fresher team, having not played since their weekend match, when they beat New England 2-1.

That was Union's third straight win, but while they're in good form, they can be erratic on the road, winning just two of their last nine away trips (D4 L3). Back Philadelphia double chance and both teams to score at 2.26/5

Resist temptation of backing Montreal

DC United 2.526/4 v CF Montreal 2.789/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 24 July, 01:00

Wayne Rooney's struggling DC United side host a Montreal team that are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference.

DC United have made two signings this week, with Miguel Berry joining from Columbus Crew and Ravel Morrison signing from Rooney's former club Derby. Bottom of the Eastern Conference, DC lost 2-0 at Minnesota last weekend, which was their third game without a win (D1 L2).

Montreal narrowly beat Toronto 1-0 last weekend, who are just a place above DC. The Canadians had lost their previous two games, so it might be best to avoid the result here. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in each of DC's last three home games and can be backed at 1.824/5.

Expect goals in Western Conference showdown

Real Salt Lake 2.0811/10 v FC Dallas 3.711/4; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 24 July, 03:00

Two of the leading contenders in the Western Conference meet later on Sunday, when third placed Real Salt Lake host an FC Dallas side in sixth position.

Real Salt Lake might be flying high, but they are not in the best form. Their 3-0 win against the Western Conference's bottom team Sporting Kansas City last weekend, ended a four match spell without a victory (D2 L2). Yet Dallas are also finding wins difficult to come by, having not claimed victory in six games (D4 L2).

In five of those six matches, both teams to score has landed, so this seems to be a bet to go with again. Real Salt Lake double chance, both teams to score and the Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira to have one or more shots on target, weighs in at 2.89/5.

Red Bulls struggling on the road

Austin FC 2.47/5 v New York Red Bulls 3.02/1; The Draw 3.7511/4

Monday 25 July, 01:00

Monday morning sees a match that will be important in both the East and the West. Austin are second in the Western Conference, while New York Red Bulls are third in the Eastern Conference.

Of the two, it's Austin that have the more realistic chance of claiming the respective top spot. Only a point behind Los Angeles FC, a 1-1 draw at Dallas last weekend extended their unbeaten record to seven games (W5 D2).

New York Red Bulls lost their derby 1-0 at home to New York City last weekend. They have also only won one of their last six away games (D2 L3), so we have to favour the hosts. Austin double chance, under 1.5 first-half goals and under 2.5 goals is 2.77/4.