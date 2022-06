New York City lacking leadership

FC Cincinnati 3.814/5 v New York City 2.0421/20; The Draw 3.9

Thursday 30 June, 00:30

Live on FreeSports and Betfair Live Video

New York City have slumped in form since Ronny Deila left the club and need to bounce back against Cincinnati.

Having guided City to their MLS Cup win last season, the Norwegian left the club for Standard Liege earlier this month. Since he left and Nick Cushing took charge as interim manager, New York have failed to win a match, drawing with Colorado Rapids, being beaten by local rivals New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup and then losing 2-1 away at Philadelphia over the weekend. That last loss saw New York City slip down to second in the Eastern Conference, with Philadelphia moving into the top spot.

Cincinnati will be looking to take advantage, but their home form in the MLS does not inspire confidence (P7 W3 L4). This could be competitive, but the result is hard to call, so go for both teams to score at 1.75/7.

Philly run will continue

Chicago Fire 2.3411/8 v Philadelphia 3.211/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 30 June, 01:00

Live on Premier Sports 1 and Betfair Live Video

The bottom team in the Eastern Conference meets the top, when Chicago Fire host Philadelphia Union in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Chicago have only won one of their last twelve MLS games (D3 L8). It's somewhat baffling then, that they are the favourites against a team that are top of their Conference. Philadelphia draw too many games, but they're rarely beaten and are currently on a nine match unbeaten run in the MLS (W2 D7).

Seven of those nine Union games have seen a maximum of two goals scored. You can back Philadelphia Double Chance and under 2.5 goals together in a Bet Builder and get odds of 2.56/4.

Bet normally lands in Montreal games

Seattle Sounders 1.8810/11 v Montreal Impact 4.3100/30; The Draw 4.03/1

Thursday 30 June, 03:00

Live on Premier Sports 1 and Betfair Live Video

Two play-off contenders from different conferences clash later on Thursday, when Seattle Sounders take on Montreal Impact.

The Sounders are seventh in the Western Conference, but are in the sort of form that suggests that they could secure a play-off position. They come into this match, unbeaten in four games (W3 D1) and will fancy their chances of extending that run, against a Montreal side that have been erratic of late.

Impact have only won two of their last five games (L3), leaving them third in the Eastern Conference. Both teams to score has landed in 13 of their 16 MLS games this season. You can combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals and get odds of 2.001/1.

Another Los Angeles win in week of Hollywood signings

Los Angeles FC 1.738/11 v FC Dallas 4.84/1; The Draw 4.216/5

Thursday 30 June, 03:30

Live on Premier Sports 2 and Betfair Live Video

It's been a big week for Los Angeles FC, who announced the signing of Gareth Bale, hot on the heels of the deal that brought Georgio Chiellini to California.

Such moves are often made by clubs striving to get to the top, but Los Angeles are already there, leading both the Western Conference and the overall table. They come into this match unbeaten in four games (W3 D1), beating the New York Red Bulls 2-0 over the weekend.

That run will surely be extended against Dallas, who have only won one of their last five outings (D1 L3). A Los Angeles win, both teams to score and over 0.5 first-half goals, weighs in at 3.185/40.