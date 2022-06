Charlotte won't survive Impact

Montreal Impact 1.9720/21 v Charlotte 4.03/1; The Draw 3.7511/4

Sunday 26 June, 00:30

Live on Premier Sports 2 and Betfair Live Video

Two teams currently in the Eastern Conference play-off zone meet in the early hours of Sunday morning, when Montreal host Charlotte.

Only three points separate fifth placed Montreal from Charlotte in seventh. These teams met back in May, with Montreal winning 2-0 in the reverse fixture. Impact have since only won one of their subsequent four games, losing 1-0 at home to Austin last weekend.

Charlotte have been in marginally better form since these sides last faced each other, but their away record suggests that they will struggle to win this one. They've failed to win any of their away games in the MLS this season (P8 D2 L6). A Montreal win and both teams to score is 3.711/4.

Real Salt Lake are seasoned campaigners

Real Salt Lake 1.8810/11 v Columbus 4.57/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 26 June, 03:00

Live on Premier Sports 2 and Betfair Live Video

Real Salt Lake are second in the Western Conference and will be looking to give their play-off hopes a major boost when they host Columbus.

Pablo Mastroeni's team are certainly in the sort of form that suggests that a play-off spot is the least that they will finish the regular season with. They've won four out of their last five MLS games (L1) and the Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC, are still within reach. At home, they are unbeaten all year in the MLS (P7 W6 D1).

Columbus go into this weekend only three points away fro the Eastern Conference play-off zone and with games in hand on most of the sides above them, but one win in the last five (D2 L2) doesn't inspire confidence. A Real Salt Lake win, over 0.5 first-half goals and over 2.5 goals, is priced at 3.55/2.

Strength in Union can contain reigning champs

Philadelphia 2.68/5 v New York City 2.915/8; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 26 June, 23:00

Live on FreeSports and Betfair Live Video

Third placed Philadelphia Union host the Eastern Conference leaders New York City on Sunday night.

Only a point separates the teams and everything points to this being a close game. Union are unbeaten in eight home games (W3 D5), but New York are unbeaten in their last nine MLS matches, home and away (W7 D2). That said, New York are coming into this game off a defeat, having lost 3-0 to their rivals New York Red Bull in the US Open Cup in midweek.

All of Philly's home games have a maximum of two goals. You can back the draw, under 1.5 first-half goals and under 2.5 goals at 4.1.

Back Revolution on road

Vancouver Whitecaps 2.68/5 v New England 2.6613/8; The Draw 3.711/4

Monday 27 June, 01:00

Live on FreeSports and Betfair Live Video

Vancouver site just outside the play-off positions in the Western Conference, while over in the Eastern Conference, New England are just inside the play-off zone in sixth.

This is another game where both teams are in form, which is very much reflected in the extremely close odds. New England are unbeaten in their last eight MLS games (W4 D4), while the hosts have only lost one of their seven home games in 2022 (W4 D2).

With New England on a lengthy unbeaten run, it makes sense to back them in the Double Chance market, which combined with both teams to score, gives you odds of 2.111/10.