Earthquakes can rock Los Angeles defence

Los Angeles FC 1.528/15 v San Jose Earthquakes 6.411/2; The Draw 5.14/1

Saturday 28 May, 23:00

Live on Sky Sports Football and Betfair Live Video

Los Angeles FC will be looking to protect their position at the top of both the Western Conference and the overall table, when they kick off the weekend MLS action against San Jose Earthquakes.

Steven Cherundolo's team will not be in those positions for long, unless their form improves. They've lost three of their last four games (W1), of which two were in the MLS and one came in the midweek US Open Cup defeat against local rivals LA Galaxy. Now they must shrug off their disappointment and bounce back against a San Jose side that are unbeaten in their last four MLS outings (W2 D2).

This should be competitive. The Earthquakes have seen both teams score in seven of their last nine games and you can back that bet to land again at 1.715/7.

Back Ferreira to add to scoring streak

Orlando City 2.1411/10 v FC Dallas 3.613/5; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 29 May, 00:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Orlando host Dallas in the early hours of Sunday morning, in a match between two teams that are both third in their respective conferences.

It's Orlando that find themselves in the better form. In midweek they reached the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup, with a penalties win over Inter Miami, after a 1-1 draw. That makes them unbeaten in four across all competitions (W2 D2), while Dallas come into this game after suffering two back-to-back defeats.

That said, this would seem like another match that is likely to be competitive. In Jesus Ferreira, Dallas have the top scorer in the MLS and you can combine him to add to his nine goals, along with both teams to score, to create a Bet Builder at odds of 3.412/5.

Houston have a problem

Real Salt Lake 1.981/1 v Houston Dynamo 4.1; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 29 May, 02:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Next up are two teams competing to land a Playoff spot from the Western Conference, with Real Salt Lake in fourth and Houston Dynamo occupying seventh.

Real Salt Lake's situation has become a lot more comfortable after winning three of their last four games (L1). Houston have won two of their last three MLS outings, but everything points to home advantage counting for plenty in this encounter.

The hosts are unbeaten on home soil in the MLS this season (P5 W4 D1), while Houston have lost four of their six away games (W2). Given those respective records, a price of 1.981/1 for a Real Salt Lake win, looks fairly generous.

Austin can avoid second Galaxy defeat

LA Galaxy 1.875/6 v Austin FC 4.1; The The Draw 4.03/1

Sunday 29 May, 23:00

Live on Sky Sports Football and Betfair Live Video

Late on Sunday night, we have two more high-flyers from the Western Conference facing each other, as fifth placed LA Galaxy host an Austin team that are currently second.

Galaxy's aforementioned midweek cup victory, ended a run of three games without a win (D1 L2). All three of those games without a win have come in the MLS and go back a little further and you find that Greg Vanney's team have only won one of their last five league games (D1 L3).

The sole victory came against Austin, which may account for why Galaxy are so short, against a top side, when they're not in great form. That loss was one of only two for Austin from their last ten MLS games (W5 D3) and you can back the visitors in the Double Chance market at 2.0621/20.