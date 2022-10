After Nottingham Forest's humilation to the hands of Leicester City last night, Steve Cooper is on the verge of leaving his post, according to the Betfair Sportsbook.

The Forest manager, who has been in the job a little over a year, is currently 2/9 to be the next Premier League coach to be shown the door.

Having successfully guided the Reds from the bottom of the Championship back to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, Steve Cooper's job looked guaranteed for at least the campaign.

However, an influx of signings have failed to gel and after conceding 18 goals across those five defeats, a loss to Aston Villa next Monday night could see his spell on the banks of the Trent cut short.

Aston Villa are currently the 2.1011/10 favourites to be the next team to take all three points from Forest.

Three defeats on the bounce to the likes of Bournemouth, Fulham and Leicester, who are expected to finish in the bottom half of the table, have sparked this huge move on Cooper's potential early exit.

Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, isn't known for his patience, having already sacked Olympiakos manager Carlos Corberan after just six weeks in charge.

Since Forest's defeat last night, there have been several reports linking Rafa Benitez to the City Ground, but nothing has yet come to light.

Nottingham Forest are next in action on Monday night to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, who are currently on a three match unbeaten run, which includes a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.