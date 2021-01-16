Man City v Crystal Palace Tips: Chance the visitors at a big price

Man City v Crystal Palace

Sunday 17 January, 19:15

Live on Sky Sports

Citizens looking good for the title

Manchester City recorded their seventh straight win in all competitions when they beat Brighton on Wednesday, with the clean sheet being their fifth one during that period.

Pep Guardiola is slowly getting his players back from coronavirus related absences, and they are coming back just at the right time as some of his players looked pretty 'leggy' against the Seagulls.

Thing are beginning to look pretty ominous for their title rivals, as City have three home fixtures from their next four, and their toughest fixture in their next five comes against Aston Villa.

More of the same from Roy

If you missed Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Thursday, then count yourself lucky. It really was a drab affair, but Roy Hodgson won't care, and he will be delighted with the point.

After a couple of sub-par performances against Liverpool and Aston Villa, the Eagles are unbeaten in three in the league. They drew with Leicester, before beating Sheffield United and the aforementioned draw at the Emirates.

As for the team news, Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp have joined long-term absentees, Martin Kelly and Wayne Hennessey in the physio room. Eberechi Eze will start on the left, with Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke upfront.

Take a chance on history repeating itself

As expected, the hosts are very warm favourites for this clash, with their price trading at around the 1.21/5 mark at time of writing. The draw is 8.415/2 and the visitors are available to back at 20.019/1.

Call me crazy, but I like a bit of that 20.0 19/1 . Last season's meeting between this pair at the Etihad finished 2-2, with Palace leading until the 82nd minute. The year before they went one better and won 3-2.

There is no denying that Palace are suited by this kind of test, as they are a well organised until that can be deadly on the break.

Clearly I am not suggesting a big bet on this, but you don't need to wager much to win big when the odds are 20.019/1.

Don't count on goals

I again like the outsider when it comes to Over/Under 2.5 Goals. Three goals or more is the favourite at 1.564/7, with two goals or fewer at 2.77/4.

For all of City's good form, the area that they have improved in is in defence. Guardiola's side have kept 11 clean sheets from their last 14 in all competitions, and at home it's six from seven.

Putting the ball in the net hasn't come as easy as usual for them though, as they have scored just 25 Premier League goals this year - a total bettered by nine other clubs.

The visitors will clearly sit in and defend, and they are on a run of four games to see Under 2.5 backers collect. Away from home, five of their last seven have ended with two goals or fewer.

Same Game Multi

My Same Game Multi of choice for this game is Palace to have Over 2.5 Corners (they are currently 12th in the corner stats this year), Over 20 Booking Points (three yellows or more), Under 2.5 Goals and Kevin De Bruyne to have 2+ Shots on Target. Those four combined comes to 30.58.

Key Opta Stat

The home team hasn't won any of the last five Premier League matches between Man City and Crystal Palace (D2 L3) since a 5-0 win for City at the Etihad in September 2017.