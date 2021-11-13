Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland Tips: Ireland's unwanted revenge mission

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland

Sunday November 14, 19:45

Live On Sky Sports

The unlikely rival

Stephen Kenny's Ireland tenure is not going to be a success in the long term if his players are motivated by the prospect of getting one over teams like Luxembourg.

In the short term, however, there's an element of unfinished business around the finale to a World Cup campaign that was effectively over after one window for Kenny's side.

March's home defeat to Luxembourg was a low point in the team's recent history and desperately disappointing for Kenny.

He has emerged from that storm to protect his position and the informed view is that a good result tomorrow will secure a contract extension for the 50-year-old - a scenario that appeared unlikely after the first meeting between the sides.

Kenny has made the point that his team have lost just once in nine games since that encounter, and that was the 96th minute concession to Cristiano Ronaldo in Faro in September.

Thursday's reunion with Portugal ended on a happier note for Kenny with his side looking well coached and organised in a scoreless draw with the top seeds in Dublin, although the guests were happy with a point.

Still, before Kenny can look to the future, the box that needs to be ticked is atonement for that Luxembourg nightmare. This is why the rematch is extremely important to him; it can deliver closure and form the basis of the beginning of the next chapter.

The battle for third

Victory for Ireland in this fixture will see Kenny's team take third spot and there is genuine confidence in the camp they can achieve it.

Luxembourg's form has been mixed since their famous success in Ireland. They did beat Azerbaijan home and away, including a 3-1 victory in Baku on Thursday, but they conceded four in Serbia and five in Portugal. They also drew at home to the Qatar side that Ireland hammered 4-0.

Add in how Ireland have competed against the top two and there's a body of evidence which suggests that Kenny's team are the third best team in the group and should seize the opportunity to show it.

A slight issue for Ireland this year has been following up on good performances three days later and the freshening of the side is important. James McClean is a candidate to come in at left wing back and that would make sense as Ireland really need to operate at a high tempo. A recall for Norwich attacker Adam Idah may also be on the cards.

Luxembourg are a tricky proposition at home and keep the ball reasonably well but all things considered, the 2.245/4 about Ireland to prevail is appealing. There's no need to complicate the staking strategy or get too greedy. The best bet is in the main market.

Outside punt

For a longer price tilt, it's worth noting that Luxembourg conceded from a soft set piece in Azerbaijan and Ireland really didn't ask enough questions of them in this department in March.

Shane Duffy didn't play, though, as he was dreadfully low on confidence at the time. He's enjoying life now and was excellent against Portugese. The 8.07/1 about Duffy to score anytime should provide excitement for backers as Ireland have racked up the set piece count in recent games.