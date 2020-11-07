Leicester v Wolves: Goals to dry up for Foxes

Leicester v Wolves

Sunday 8 November, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Foxes on the prowl

A 4-0 win over Sparta Prague extended Leicester's winning run to five straight matches, and it was the second game in a row that they scored four goals.

It isn't just Jamie Vardy that has been impressing either - although he does have seven league goals to his name - but the likes of Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans have been particularly good.

The Foxes head into the weekend second in the table, just one point behind leaders, Liverpool. They actually face the Reds in their first game following next week's international break, so they will be keen to keep up their momentum ahead of their trip to Anfield.

As for the teams news, Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of having both Jonny Evans and James Maddison available on Sunday, but the latter isn't guaranteed a start anyway. Dennis Praet and the in-form, Barnes, will likely flank Vardy.

Steady-Eddie Wolves doing their thing

Wolves had a bit of an uncharacteristic wobble a few weeks ago as they followed up their 3-1 home defeat against Man City, with a very poor 4-0 loss at West Ham.

Losing Diogo Jota hasn't seemed to cause Nuno Espírito Santo too much of an issue so far, as his Wolves team have taken 10 points from their last four games.

A pair of 1-0 victories over Fulham and Leeds were followed by a 1-1 draw with Newcastle, but they put a couple past Palace most recently in a 2-0 success.

The visitors only have Jonny unavailable for selection this weekend, which means Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto should join Raul Jimenez in the front three.

Concerns over Leicester's home form

Leicester are the 2.466/4 favourites on the Betfair Exchange, with the draw next in at 3.259/4 and Wolves the slight outsider at 3.412/5.

This is an intriguing match-up as recent meeting between the pair have been very tight. Last season both fixtures finished 0-0, and in the campaign before they met three times - another 0-0 in the cup, a 4-3 win for Wolves at Molineux and a 2-0 victory for Leicester at the King Power.

Both teams head into Sunday in good form, with the hosts probably playing the better of the two. Scoring hasn't come too easy for the visitors so far this year - they have only netted more than once in a game on two occasions.

It is worth noting though that Leicester have lost their last two home Premier League matches, and they can struggle to break down teams who sit in against them - which Wolves will in the first half especially.

I am leaning towards the draw here, but I am more tempted about backing Draw/Draw in the Half Time/Full Time market at a bigger price. It is currently trading at around the 4.94/1 mark, as the visitors are the specialists at being level at the break.

Fireworks not expected

It is no surprise that Under 2.5 Goals is favoured at 1.674/6, with Over 2.5 at 2.47/5.

The Foxes have been banging them in of late, but some of those have been in Europe, and in the Premier League, since their 5-1 win at City, they have failed to score at home to West Ham and Villa, scored one at Arsenal, before netting four at Elland Road last time.

Wolves are currently on a run of four successive matches to see Under 2.5 backers collect, and while this will likely end up being their fifth, I don't see much juice in the odds on offer.

Same Game Multi

In my preview of Newcastle v Everton last weekend I managed to tip up a 7/1 Same Game Multi winner, and I have one at a similar price for this match.

Under 0.5 First Half Goals, Youri Tielemans to have 1+ Shot on Target and Leicester to have Over 4.5 Corners is coming in at 8.79 and that looks like a good price to me.

Key Opta Stat

Half of the six Premier League games between Leicester and Wolves have finished 0-0, with the other three producing a total of 16 goals.

