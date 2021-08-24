Legendary Bets: Punter uses Betfair Acca to turn £5 into £20k

A Betfair punter pulled off a stunning 20-fold accumulator win across the first two weeks of the football season to turn £5 into over £20k.

It was punting perfection for the bettor who enjoyed 20 winners from 20 bets and sealed their place in Betfair's pantheon of Legendary Bets.

They placed £5.50, which wouldn't buy you a beer in some parts of the country, at odds of 3725/1 and watched as the massive win started to take shape.

The punter's bets were a mix of outsiders, such as Borussia Monchengladbach to frustrate Bayern Munich in the opening round of the Bundesliga, and odds-on wagers including Chelsea's win at home to Crystal Palace.

Other highlights included Spurs' unexpected win against Manchester City on the opening weekend.

The punter must have needed nerves of steel as they waited for the following week's fixtures.

In the end, two first-half goals in Leeds v Everton on Saturday completed the winning acca and sent the customer into dreamland.

