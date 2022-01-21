Leeds v Newcastle: Goals expected in bottom half battle

All action Leeds invite goals



Last week Jack Harrison bagged the first hattrick of his career in a 3-2 win over West Ham as Leeds continued their somewhat chaotic run of form. The last six league games involving Marcelo Bielsa's side have seen 30 goals scored with a 7-0 loss to Manchester City, while severely depleted by injuries, being the only one of those six that saw a clean sheet for either side.

Their Argentine boss has a devotion to his system, defined by high energy, high pressing and versatile players covering multiple positions. Questions have been asked over how sustainable an approach this is, but it certainly provides open, entertaining games.

Throughout their run the likes of Harrison, Daniel James, Stuart Dallas and the increasingly talismanic Raphinha have all been impressive, particularly in their recent wins over Burnley and West ham. Those last two wins have typified Bielsa's style - his side had 40 shots while still allowing the opponents 23 of their own.

Newcastle come to town on Saturday knowing they need to start picking up points, and while striker Callum Wilson will miss the game with an injury, Eddie Howe will turn to his new signing, and former Leeds man, Chris Wood to lead the line along with crowd favourite Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle have shown signs of improvement under Howe, but while they have had positive performances they have struggled to turn those into wins. I expect goals at both ends and Over 3.5 @ 8/5 is well worth a look.

New signings can link up for Newcastle

After the much talked about takeover, the first signings of the new-PIF funded era at Newcastle have arrived at St James' Park. England international Kieran Trippier was first through the door from Atletico Madrid, followed by the arrival of Wood from Burnley last week.

While they obviously play at opposite ends of the field their skillsets match up very nicely. Trippier is undoubtedly an upgrade on Emil Krafth at right back as a defender but his crossing and general set piece delivery could be vital at Elland Road.

Wood is an old fashioned centre forward. Tall, physical and good in the air he has been vital to Burnley's prolonged stay in the top flight, scoring at least 10 goals in all four of his Premier League seasons. With Newcastle desperate for goals, Wilson and Saint-Maximin are the only men to have scored more than once this term, Eddie How will be relying on Wood to share the load and help his new side out of the drop zone.

With a combination of Trippier's delivery and Wood's aerial ability both men could be in place to have a big impact on Saturday.

The Kiwi forward is 6/4 to have an score anytime while Trippier is 5/1 to set up a goal.

I actually fancy the two to combine, and a Bet Builder of Trippier assist and Wood goal is just over 10/1

Another Newcastle lead slips away in Leeds

Eddie Howe took over as Newcastle on the 6th November and has taken charge of nine Premier League games since then; in three of those games they have failed to score but in all of the other six they have been first on the scoresheet. Despite this Howe can only boast one win during his tenure, a 1-0 win over Burnley on 4th December, and with a free scoring game on the cards again I'm expecting more of the same.

The Leeds defence certainly isn't one of the best in the league, in fact only Norwich and Newcastle have conceded more, and Allan Saint-Maximin who has opened the scoring in the last two league games will be looking to take advantage of that.

Since his arrival at Newcastle the enigmatic, French winger has won over the fans with his positive nature and his dribbling ability but this season he has started to add a little more end product to his game. With five goals this season and the ability to produce something out of nothing he is always a threat.

Lining up against Junior Firpo, who loves to break forward, I fancy Saint-Maximin to get an early chance or two but the extra quality Leeds have in their side should be telling. Saint-Maximin to score first and Leeds to win is a massive 45/1 but I think at that price, its is worth a look.