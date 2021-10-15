Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Sassuolo and Napoli to be among the goals in GW8

Relegation looming large

Spezia v Salernitana

Saturday October 16, 14:00

A real relegation battle here as 18th-placed Spezia host the side one place below them in the table. They sit level on points after notching just one win and one draw each in their first seven matches, with Spezia drawing at half time and losing at full time in their last three home matches and Salernitana notching their first win last time out.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Huge capital clash

Lazio v Inter

Saturday October 16, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Serie A returns from the international break with a huge clash in Rome where Lazio - who have won 14 of their last 16 home matches - take on an Inter side who have lost just five of their last league games. Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi will be hoping for a win against his former team, and it is worth noting that there have been over 2.5 goals in each of Inter's last 11 games in Serie A, while five of Lazio's seven outings this term have also hit the over.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Test the back up 'keeper

AC Milan v Hellas Verona

Saturday October 16, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

After Mike Maignan was ruled out for at least the next two weeks with a wrist injury, Milan have looked to add veteran free agent goalkeeper Antonio Mirante to their squad. This game will likely be too soon for the former Juventus and Parma man to be in action, meaning Ciprian Tatarusanu will be between the sticks here. He has only made one Serie A appearance for the club and looked very poor in a 3-3 draw with Roma, so Hellas will do well to test him here.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games and look strong defensively, and there have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Verona's last seven games, something that should continue here.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Cagliari can't cope

Cagliari v Sampdoria

Sunday October 17, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 1

While the Infogol model believes the over/under 2.5 goals market is tough to call (giving just a 52% chance of over), the match should be much more straightforward. Cagliari are the only team in Serie A without a win, and while Samp have won just once themselves, they have had an extremely tough run of games.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Atalanta's time to shine?

Empoli v Atalanta

Sunday October 17, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 2

A glance at the league table shows these two teams to be surprisingly close, Atalanta in eighth place with newly promoted Empoli sitting just two places and two points below them.

However, this is about the time that Atalanta usually click into gear, and Gian Piero Gasperini's men are notably undefeated in their last nine away matches in Serie A. Empoli have conceded at least two goals in their last four home games, while there have been over 2.5 goals scored in each of Atalanta's last three games.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Sassuolo's strong schedule

Genoa v Sassuolo

Sunday October 17, 14:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Despite the fact that Sassuolo sit just two places above 16th-placed Genoa, there is a distinct chance that this could be a real mismatch. The visitors have had a tough run of games that have seen them face off against Roma, Atalanta and Inter in recent weeks, while the home side managed to hand previously winless minnows Salernitana their first victory of the campaign last time out.

Indeed, Genoa have won just one of their last 11 home games and their have been There have been over 2.5 goals scored in each of Sassuolo's last six away games as well as in each of Genoa's last five home games.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

A draw at Dacia Arena?

Udinese v Bologna

Sunday October 17, 14:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

There's a feeling that something has to give here as Bologna have failed to win any of their last seven away matches in Serie A but Udinese have managed to win just one of their last ten home games. Bologna shocked Lazio 3-0 in their last outing, but the Infogol model gives just a 44% chance of seeing over 2.5 goals in this clash, mostly due to the ineffective attacking play of the home side.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Partenopei party on

Napoli v Torino

Sunday October 17, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

It has been an incredible start to the season for Napoli, new boss Luciano Spalletti guiding them to the top of the table with seven wins in seven games. They have conceded just three goals so far while scoring 18, while they have also recorded eight wins and four draws in their last 12 meetings with Torino.

The visitors here have won just two games this season, and Captain Andrea Belotti might not be fit enough to start for a side already missing Simone Zaza, Dennis Praet and Marko Pjaca. The Infogol model suggests over 2.5 goals is worth looking at, giving a 60% chance of it hitting.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Classic coaching clash

Juventus v AS Roma

Sunday October 17, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

A real battle of two heavyweight coaches is in store here as Jose Mourinho takes on Max Allegri, and Juve have notably won nine of their 10 meetings with AS Roma since moving to their new stadium in 2011. Another anomaly is that Federico Chiesa - who bagged a hat trick against the Giallorossi in the Coppa Italia while at Fiorentina - has never scored against them in the league.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of Roma's last nine away games, while Juve have yet to keep a clean sheet at home this season.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Monday night motivation

Venezia v Fiorentina

Sunday October 3, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Monday night's clash in Venice gives Fiorentina a chance to underline just how much they have improved under Vincenzo Italiano. After spending the last two seasons battling at the wrong end of the table, La Viola go into this round of action sitting fifth after recording four wins and three losses thus far.

Venezia in contrast have just one win and sit 17th, scoring just five goals in their seven games so far.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under