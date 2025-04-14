Heated Exchange: Answers to football's burning questions in the ultimate showdown

Heated Exchange tackles football's big debating points

Alex Boyes and James Mackie go head-to-head on the England manager

Round 3 - Should Bruno Fernandes be Man Utd captain?

🗣️ Roy Keane: "I still have question marks about his leadership."



Should Bruno Fernandes be the captain of Man United? ©️ pic.twitter.com/EaEyiYBx9N -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 14, 2025

In the latest Heated Exchange, Betfair's Alex Boyes and James Mackie discuss whether or not Bruno Fernandes should be the captain of Manchester United.

Alex thinks not, arguing that the Portuguese is not up to the standards of Roy Keane, Steve Bruce and more legendary United captains of old. James agrees with some of what Alex says but asks, who else in the current United squad would be a better leader than Fernandes?

Round 2 - Who is the bigger Liverpool legend - Gerrard or Salah?

Who is the bigger #LFC legend...



Mohamed Salah or Steven Gerrard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZKZqjgFcyX -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 11, 2025

Mo Salah has signed a contract extension at Liverpool, tying him to the club for another two years, so how great is he? Is the Egyptian King a bigger Anfield legend than Steven Gerrard?

Alex Boyes and James Mackie go head to head to argue from both sides of the debate.

James says Gerrard epitomises Liverpool and Alex argues that Salah is the Reds all-time number one.

Round 1 - Should the England manager always be English?

A new England era is starting under Thomas Tuchel, the German who quickly steered Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021. His brief from the FA is simple: win the 2026 World Cup. If Tuchel is successful, England fans will be ecstatic, but the question remains - should the England manager be English or is it ok to appoint a foreign manager if they are the best candidate for the job?

Alex Boyes and James Mackie go head to head to argue from both sides of the debate.

Alex says that there is something special about the manager coming from the same country as the players and fans, while James asks, don't you just want to win?

